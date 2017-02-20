Local Enterprise Week Starts On March 5

20 Feb 2017 | 12.31 pm

Over 4,000 people in Cork are expected to attend five days of business events during Local Enterprise Week , which starts on March 5.

Local Enterprise Week runs across all 31 Local Enterprise Offices around the country and the Cork event is a joint initiative of the South Cork, Cork North and West, and Cork City local enterprise offices, which take over 9,000 calls each year from businesses throughout the county seeking advice and assistance.

Kevin Curran of Cork North and West LEO said: ““The LEOs are there throughout the year but Local Enterprise Week helps us to celebrate the diversity of businesses we work with and encourages more budding entrepreneurs to speak with us about how we can open more doors for their business and really take advantage of the huge level of supports that we offer.”

Among the events are a female enterprise conference, with a panel of leading established and emerging female entrepreneurs, a ‘Taste Cork’ event for Cork’s budding food businesses, and a digital conference focused on trading online.

More than 1,000 business owners also availed of free business advice clinics in their offices, with over 2,500 hours of one-to-one mentoring with a business adviser approved for micro-enterprises.

Other events during the week include a Brexit Proof your Business seminar, a Craft and Design Seminar in Inchydoney featuring jewellery designer Chupi and Dermott Rowan, the MD of Kiely Rowan plc, a mystery ‘stage’ coach for young entrepreneurs to meet leading entrepreneurs and experts, and a Shaping Ireland’s Future event for third level students in the Cork Opera House on March 6.

Photo: LEO executives Adrienne Rodgers (left), Kevin Curran and Ciara McGee