Local Enterprise Week Has 380 Events

03 Mar 2017 | 09.02 am

Local Enterprise Week starts on Sunday March 5 and will run until Friday 10, with more than 380 events taking place all over the country.

The week aims to celebrate the work of small businesses and entrepreneurs and is organised by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices, which want to increase awareness of the range of supports and services they offer to micro and small enterprises.

The LEOs claim that an additional 3,530 new full and part-time jobs were delivered by 6,500 small businesses around Ireland in 2015, supported by the LEOs.

The week starts with the national final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition in Google HQ Dublin on Sunday, and altogether it is expected that 14,500 small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs will attend more than 380 workshops, seminars, advice clinics and one-to-one mentoring covering every aspect of business.

Subjects covered at these events include starting a business; trading online; finance; tendering; growing a business through digital marketing; cyber security; intellectual property and being Brexit-ready.

All 380 events are listed on the LEO website, and here’s a taster of what to expect:

Fingal : Business Breakfast ‘Brexit: The Real Implications for Business’, 7 March, Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport.

: Business Breakfast ‘Brexit: The Real Implications for Business’, 7 March, Carlton Hotel, Dublin Airport. Donegal : Doing Business on a Cross Border Basis Seminar, 7 March, An Grianan Hotel, Burt.

: Doing Business on a Cross Border Basis Seminar, 7 March, An Grianan Hotel, Burt. South Cork : Let’s Talk Social Media Workshop, 6 March, Council Chamber, County Hall.

: Let’s Talk Social Media Workshop, 6 March, Council Chamber, County Hall. Wicklow : Trading Online Seminar, 10 March, Wicklow County Campus, Rathnew.

: Trading Online Seminar, 10 March, Wicklow County Campus, Rathnew. Waterford : Protect Your Intellectual Property Rights Talk, 6 March

: Protect Your Intellectual Property Rights Talk, 6 March Kilkenny : South Eastern Creative Corridor Workshop, 7 March, Lyrath Hotel.

: South Eastern Creative Corridor Workshop, 7 March, Lyrath Hotel. Dublin City : Start Your Own Business Bootcamp, 11 March, Guinness Enterprise Centre.

: Start Your Own Business Bootcamp, 11 March, Guinness Enterprise Centre. Offaly: Two hour master class on the Key Factors to Grow a Business, 9 March, Tullamore Court Hotel.

Photo: Adrienne Rodgers, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Cork City (right) and goldsmith and jewellery designer Tuula Harrington at Designworks Studio, a business supported by LEO Cork City. (Pic: Diane Cusack)