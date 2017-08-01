LEOs Have Lots Of Firepower For H2

01 Aug 2017 | 04.05 pm

Local Enterprise Offices spent less than one fifth of the amount In the first half of 2017 than their total spend in 2016, figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation have revealed.

LEOs have been allocated €20m for 2017 but at the half-year point their collective spend only amounted to €3.6 million.

The capital allocations are for direct financial supports to the micro-enterprise sector (Measure 1 grants) and so-called soft supports for LEO clients, such as training and mentoring (Measure 2 supports).

Measure 1 grants are given out to LEO client companies, in the form of priming, business expansion and feasibility grants. Since 2014, the LEOs also disburse direct capital funding in the form of investments to successful applicants under the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

LEOs are able to overspend on grants because they get back some of the money they allocate to clients, where successful ones may repay up to 30% of any grant they get, and because they generate other income from such sources as training courses and mentoring services.

LEO Capital Allocations 2017 and Expenditure to end June 2017

LEO M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2017 Measure 1 Expenditure 1/1/2017 to 30/6/2017 Carlow 498,795 123,555 Cavan 518,428 61,875 Clare 568,758 299,941 Cork City 574,708 100,503 Cork North/West 963,204 112,033 Cork South 663,164 47,427 Donegal 615,212 188,353 Dublin City 1,015,566 192,200 Dublin South 733,592 216,714 Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown 666,716 189,535 Fingal 742,880 206,095 Galway 709,847 136,319 Kerry 598,683 102,092 Kildare 670,999 231,813 Kilkenny 545,735 119,558 Laois 526,226 35,122 Leitrim 474,676 41,213 Limerick 974,815 214,310 Longford 482,290 40,173 Louth 574,785 49,676 Mayo 582,969 45,309 Meath 643,325 70,482 Monaghan 505,001 146,445 Offaly 522,132 122,476 Roscommon 508,788 46,271 Sligo 510,192 82,924 Tipperary 936,070 127,659 Waterford 888,539 137,759 Westmeath 535,951 36,801 Wexford 598,490 25,441 Wicklow 589,314 83,341 TOTAL 19,939,849 3,633,415

LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2016

LEO M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2016 M1 and M2 Expenditure incl. IBYE 1/1/2016 to 31/12/2016 Carlow 477,688 670,157 Cavan 485,427 501,398 Clare 607,655 671,267 Cork City 548,411 717,331 Cork North/West 908,524 1,106,059 Cork South 816,217 1,008,819 Donegal 639,441 813,839 Dublin City 1,130,998 1,434,067 Dublin South 670,346 927,481 Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown 687,543 1,044,312 Fingal 873,739 685,675 Galway 557,946 823,552 Kerry 521,006 593,859 Kildare 662,913 663,044 Kilkenny 523,167 6,688,367 Laois 429,569 500,311 Leitrim 398,271 377,714 Limerick 1,072,419 1,076,166 Longford 410,475 432,242 Louth 569,414 502,986 Mayo 620,308 819,051 Meath 513,324 500,355 Monaghan 469,796 611,135 Offaly 435,274 464,512 Roscommon 414,009 363,147 Sligo 555,280 785,290 Tipperary 1,055,844 1,173,756 Waterford 747,900 884,031 Westmeath 667,826 745,218 Wexford 593,832 650,792 Wicklow 522,541 639,470 TOTAL 19,587,103 22,855,871

LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2015