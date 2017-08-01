01 Aug 2017 | 04.05 pm
LEOs Have Lots Of Firepower For H2
€20m allocated but just €3.6m spent in first half of 2017
Local Enterprise Offices spent less than one fifth of the amount In the first half of 2017 than their total spend in 2016, figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation have revealed.
LEOs have been allocated €20m for 2017 but at the half-year point their collective spend only amounted to €3.6 million.
The capital allocations are for direct financial supports to the micro-enterprise sector (Measure 1 grants) and so-called soft supports for LEO clients, such as training and mentoring (Measure 2 supports).
Measure 1 grants are given out to LEO client companies, in the form of priming, business expansion and feasibility grants. Since 2014, the LEOs also disburse direct capital funding in the form of investments to successful applicants under the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.
LEOs are able to overspend on grants because they get back some of the money they allocate to clients, where successful ones may repay up to 30% of any grant they get, and because they generate other income from such sources as training courses and mentoring services.
LEO Capital Allocations 2017 and Expenditure to end June 2017
|LEO
|M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2017
|Measure 1 Expenditure 1/1/2017 to 30/6/2017
|Carlow
|498,795
|123,555
|Cavan
|518,428
|61,875
|Clare
|568,758
|299,941
|Cork City
|574,708
|100,503
|Cork North/West
|963,204
|112,033
|Cork South
|663,164
|47,427
|Donegal
|615,212
|188,353
|Dublin City
|1,015,566
|192,200
|Dublin South
|733,592
|216,714
|Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown
|666,716
|189,535
|Fingal
|742,880
|206,095
|Galway
|709,847
|136,319
|Kerry
|598,683
|102,092
|Kildare
|670,999
|231,813
|Kilkenny
|545,735
|119,558
|Laois
|526,226
|35,122
|Leitrim
|474,676
|41,213
|Limerick
|974,815
|214,310
|Longford
|482,290
|40,173
|Louth
|574,785
|49,676
|Mayo
|582,969
|45,309
|Meath
|643,325
|70,482
|Monaghan
|505,001
|146,445
|Offaly
|522,132
|122,476
|Roscommon
|508,788
|46,271
|Sligo
|510,192
|82,924
|Tipperary
|936,070
|127,659
|Waterford
|888,539
|137,759
|Westmeath
|535,951
|36,801
|Wexford
|598,490
|25,441
|Wicklow
|589,314
|83,341
|TOTAL
|19,939,849
|3,633,415
LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2016
|LEO
|M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2016
|M1 and M2 Expenditure incl. IBYE 1/1/2016 to 31/12/2016
|Carlow
|477,688
|670,157
|Cavan
|485,427
|501,398
|Clare
|607,655
|671,267
|Cork City
|548,411
|717,331
|Cork North/West
|908,524
|1,106,059
|Cork South
|816,217
|1,008,819
|Donegal
|639,441
|813,839
|Dublin City
|1,130,998
|1,434,067
|Dublin South
|670,346
|927,481
|Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown
|687,543
|1,044,312
|Fingal
|873,739
|685,675
|Galway
|557,946
|823,552
|Kerry
|521,006
|593,859
|Kildare
|662,913
|663,044
|Kilkenny
|523,167
|6,688,367
|Laois
|429,569
|500,311
|Leitrim
|398,271
|377,714
|Limerick
|1,072,419
|1,076,166
|Longford
|410,475
|432,242
|Louth
|569,414
|502,986
|Mayo
|620,308
|819,051
|Meath
|513,324
|500,355
|Monaghan
|469,796
|611,135
|Offaly
|435,274
|464,512
|Roscommon
|414,009
|363,147
|Sligo
|555,280
|785,290
|Tipperary
|1,055,844
|1,173,756
|Waterford
|747,900
|884,031
|Westmeath
|667,826
|745,218
|Wexford
|593,832
|650,792
|Wicklow
|522,541
|639,470
|TOTAL
|19,587,103
|22,855,871
LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2015
|LEO
|M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2015
|M1 and M2 Expenditure incl. IBYE 1/1/2015 to 31/12/2015
|Carlow
|446,851
|505,942
|Cavan
|484,626
|670,358
|Clare
|517,281
|622,748
|Cork City
|479,245
|541,801
|Cork North/ West
|808,429
|959,038
|Cork South
|727,476
|848,042
|Donegal
|519,964
|627,260
|Dublin City
|953,182
|1,109,899
|Dublin South
|620,997
|786,346
|Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown
|584,490
|919,981
|Fingal
|808,631
|1,284,434
|Galway
|606,816
|605,538
|Kerry
|574,575
|563,912
|Kildare
|567,481
|621,522
|Kilkenny
|456,419
|568,399
|Laois
|441,977
|442,540
|Leitrim
|387,080
|527,519
|Limerick
|930,407
|1,279,277
|Longford
|401,769
|369,950
|Louth
|523,021
|422,616
|Mayo
|560,526
|679,578
|Meath
|542,359
|500,647
|Monaghan
|422,629
|455,790
|Offaly
|438,438
|482,882
|Roscommon
|442,428
|378,382
|Sligo
|437,258
|473,636
|Tipperary
|878,760
|1,257,932
|Waterford
|765,201
|771,074
|Westmeath
|527,310
|613,474
|Wexford
|504,793
|714,008
|Wicklow
|636,241
|743,141
|Total
|17,996,660
|21,347,666