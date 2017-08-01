LEOs Have Lots Of Firepower For H2

01 Aug 2017 | 04.05 pm

€20m allocated but just €3.6m spent in first half of 2017

Local Enterprise Offices  spent less than one fifth of the amount In the first half of 2017 than their total spend in 2016, figures from the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation have revealed.

LEOs have been allocated €20m for 2017 but at the half-year point their collective spend only amounted to €3.6 million.

The capital allocations are for direct financial supports to the micro-enterprise sector (Measure 1 grants) and so-called soft supports for LEO clients, such as training and mentoring (Measure 2 supports).

Measure 1 grants are given out to LEO client companies, in the form of priming, business expansion and feasibility grants. Since 2014, the LEOs also disburse direct capital funding in the form of investments to successful applicants under the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

LEOs are able to overspend on grants because they get back some of the money they allocate to clients, where successful ones may repay up to 30% of any grant they get, and because they generate other income from such sources as training courses and mentoring services.

 

LEO Capital Allocations 2017 and Expenditure to end June 2017

LEO M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2017 Measure 1 Expenditure 1/1/2017 to 30/6/2017
Carlow 498,795 123,555
Cavan 518,428 61,875
Clare 568,758 299,941
Cork City 574,708 100,503
Cork North/West 963,204 112,033
Cork South 663,164 47,427
Donegal 615,212 188,353
Dublin City 1,015,566 192,200
Dublin South 733,592 216,714
Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown 666,716 189,535
Fingal 742,880 206,095
Galway 709,847 136,319
Kerry 598,683 102,092
Kildare 670,999 231,813
Kilkenny 545,735 119,558
Laois 526,226 35,122
Leitrim 474,676 41,213
Limerick 974,815 214,310
Longford 482,290 40,173
Louth 574,785 49,676
Mayo 582,969 45,309
Meath 643,325 70,482
Monaghan 505,001 146,445
Offaly 522,132 122,476
Roscommon 508,788 46,271
Sligo 510,192 82,924
Tipperary 936,070 127,659
Waterford 888,539 137,759
Westmeath 535,951 36,801
Wexford 598,490 25,441
Wicklow 589,314 83,341
TOTAL 19,939,849 3,633,415

 

LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2016

LEO M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2016 M1 and M2 Expenditure incl. IBYE  1/1/2016 to 31/12/2016
Carlow 477,688 670,157
Cavan 485,427 501,398
Clare 607,655 671,267
Cork City 548,411 717,331
Cork North/West 908,524 1,106,059
Cork South 816,217 1,008,819
Donegal 639,441 813,839
Dublin City 1,130,998 1,434,067
Dublin South 670,346 927,481
Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown 687,543 1,044,312
Fingal 873,739 685,675
Galway 557,946 823,552
Kerry 521,006 593,859
Kildare 662,913 663,044
Kilkenny 523,167 6,688,367
Laois 429,569 500,311
Leitrim 398,271 377,714
Limerick 1,072,419 1,076,166
Longford 410,475 432,242
Louth 569,414 502,986
Mayo 620,308 819,051
Meath 513,324 500,355
Monaghan 469,796 611,135
Offaly 435,274 464,512
Roscommon 414,009 363,147
Sligo 555,280 785,290
Tipperary 1,055,844 1,173,756
Waterford 747,900 884,031
Westmeath 667,826 745,218
Wexford 593,832 650,792
Wicklow 522,541 639,470
TOTAL 19,587,103 22,855,871

 

LEO Capital Allocations and Expenditure 2015

LEO M1, M2 and IBYE Budget Allocation for 2015 M1 and M2 Expenditure incl. IBYE  1/1/2015 to 31/12/2015
Carlow 446,851 505,942
Cavan 484,626 670,358
Clare 517,281 622,748
Cork City 479,245 541,801
Cork North/ West 808,429 959,038
Cork South 727,476 848,042
Donegal 519,964 627,260
Dublin City 953,182 1,109,899
Dublin South 620,997 786,346
Dun Laoghaire/ Rathdown 584,490 919,981
Fingal 808,631 1,284,434
Galway 606,816 605,538
Kerry 574,575 563,912
Kildare 567,481 621,522
Kilkenny 456,419 568,399
Laois 441,977 442,540
Leitrim 387,080 527,519
Limerick 930,407 1,279,277
Longford 401,769 369,950
Louth 523,021 422,616
Mayo 560,526 679,578
Meath 542,359 500,647
Monaghan 422,629 455,790
Offaly 438,438 482,882
Roscommon 442,428 378,382
Sligo 437,258 473,636
Tipperary 878,760 1,257,932
Waterford 765,201 771,074
Westmeath 527,310 613,474
Wexford 504,793 714,008
Wicklow 636,241 743,141
Total 17,996,660 21,347,666

