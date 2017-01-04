Liquidator Appointed To Lightkeeper Media

04 Jan 2017 | 04.17 pm

Lightkeeper Media Ltd, which was established in 2009 as a digital trading cards venture called Fantom, is being formally wound up with the appointment of a liquidator.

Filed accounts for 2015 suggest that the company ceased trading some time ago, as the end-2015 balance sheet was practically identical to the previous year. The only change was that cash went from €1,308 to zero through the year. Creditors in December 2015 amounted to €162,000.

Lighkeeper Media Ltd was backed with equity of €850,000 and ran up losses of over €1m by the end of 2014. Investors included the AIB Seed Capital Fund, Dublin BIC, Bloom Private Equity, Enterprise Ireland and private investor Kevin Neary, founder of Gamestop.

The Fantom online trading cards game was aimed at teenagers, who could buy credits using their mobile phone to purchase trading cards across a number of themes including music, sport, TV, fashion and film.

Founder Paul Healy was managing director and a shareholder in recruitment firm JobFinder, which was sold to Stepstone in 2000 for €10m.

Healy (pictured) recounted his business ups and downs in a Business Plus article available to view here.