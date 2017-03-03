Limerick Officials Talk Up The City

03 Mar 2017 | 02.39 pm

Limerick’s economic transformation is enabling it to compete with European regions for inward investment, a business breakfast in the city was told this morning.

The joint Limerick City and County Council and Limerick Chamber event heard that there is a real sense of optimism in the city and region now thanks to the economic resurgence that has taken hold.

The organisers outlined a series of initiatives for 2017 to promote city as a destination for inward investment. They include launching a new Limerick.ie platform to help promote Limerick internationally.

City Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon said that Limerick is on an incredible journey. “Today it’s a proud and confident place, competing internationally,” he said. “A self-belief and can-do attitude has seen us become very successful in the last few years in attracting investment, both foreign and domestic. Limerick has changed for the better and today is a declaration that we have come a long way but have mapped out the journey ahead to ensure we maintain this momentum.”

Council executive Laura Ryan said that the creation of 9,000 jobs in the Limerick region over the past three years in Limerick has made the Mid-West the fastest growing region outside of Dublin.

“We are going through one of the greatest economic periods in Limerick’s history and it hasn’t happened by accident,” said Ryan. “There’s a confluence of unprecedented investment happening through key regional stakeholders here, from our local authority to Shannon Airport, Shannon Foynes Port Company and third level institutions.

“We also have a business community that is now very much mobilised in the collective for Limerick. Better still, all of these key stakeholders are continuously communicating, working together in a spirit of partnership and it is creating an optimism and confidence not experienced here for a long time, if ever.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said that the Limerick region is one of the best examples of stakeholders working together. “The IDA is like the full forward as we tend to be at the point where we are trying to get something across the line but without the rest of the team it just wouldn’t work. Thankfully I can say the Limerick and Mid-West is leading the way in that regard.”

“Limerick and Mid-West is now the fastest growing region, which is obviously a huge turnaround. Over 3,400 jobs have been added to the FDI base since 2013 across all sectors. In limerick itself there was a net increase of 1,415 jobs in 2016,” Shanahan stated.

Limerick Chamber CEO James Ring remarked that commercial rates in Limerick are between 30% and 50% more competitive than rival investment locations. “Add to that the fact that Limerick Twenty Thirty is going to spend over €500m in building out 1.4 million sq ft of prime real estate with a target of 5,000 jobs. We have no congestion, very affordable cost of living and available housing.

“We have a great story in Limerick and now that we are, for the first time ever, at this level it’s time for us to shout loud and tell our story internationally as our all-round competitiveness is now such that we can compete with not just on a national level but with internationally.”

Photo: Caroline Kelleher, Director of Policy, Limerick Chamber and Martin Shanahan. (Pic: Sean Curtin/True Media)