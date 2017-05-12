Limerick Firm Clinches Chinese Award

12 May 2017 | 09.49 am

Golf Voyager, a Limerick-based golf booking engine, has picked up a reward in China for innovation. It’s a second big win in a week for the company, which earlier announced a partnership deal with golfer Padraig Harrington.

Golf Voyager allows golfers to build their own golfing holidays and was founded in 2012 by Conor Galvin and Fintan Ward.

The business was named a winner in the ITB China Awards in Shanghai, where it featured among six companies who launched innovative products within the last five years. All pitched in front of a judging panel, explaining how their product would impact the future of the travel industry.

The jury described Golf Voyager as a “truly innovative company in the travel technology sector”. Philip C. Wolf, adjudicator and founder of PhoCusWright, an independent travel, tourism and hospitality research firm, was also forthright in his praise.

Speaking afterwards, Conor Galvin said: “We are so delighted to have our technology recognised at this level. ITB China is the marketplace for China’s travel industry and will give us enormous exposure in the Asian market. We will shortly move into the Portuguese market, mainland Europe, the UK and the Americas.”

Golf Voyager is also employing Padraig Harrington as an ambassador for the firm’s website, promoting the business around the world.

Photo: Conor Galvin (centre), MD of Golf Voyager (centre), celebrates his success with fellow finalists and judges at ITB China