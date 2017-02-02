Lightbulb Moment For Tallaght Solar Cell Firm

02 Feb 2017 | 11.21 am

A Tallaght-based technology company claims to have invented a new process for solar cells that significantly reduces production costs. Nines Photovoltaic has patented its new technology for solar cells, which are used to trap light and make energy.

Nines PV operates from the Synergy Centre at IT Tallaght and employs three staff. It has invested €1.5m in a newly commissioned Atmospheric Dry Etching pilot scale demonstrator at IT Tallaght, where it can start trials of the patented process with solar cell makers.

The department of electronic engineering at IT Tallaght is also supporting the development. Since being formed in 2007, Nines PV has picked up investment from Business Venture Partners, Kernel Capital and Enterprise Ireland, along with a number of other private investors.

Operating company Ultra High Vacuum Solutions Ltd booked a loss of €297,000 in 2015, bringing accumulated losses to €1.96 million. The year-end deficit in shareholders’ funds was €612,000.

The December 2015 balance sheet shows equity invested of €1.35 million and liabilities of €1.1 million. In the accounts signed off in November 2016, the company stated that losses continued through 2016 with the result that cash resources of the company have been significantly depleted.

“The company has revised its business plan on a go-forward basis in an effort to stem its current losses and generate profitable activities,” the company stated. “It is the view of the board of directors that the business plan can be achieved by the company and that continuing financial support will be available from the shareholders.”

Nines PV said that it has developed a new process of dry-etching away layers of silicon from the wafers used in the creation of solar cells, thereby improving efficiency. The business also claimed that the process would cut production costs by up to 25% for solar cell manufacturers.

According to Ed Duffy, founder and CEO: “This progression is an important milestone and the beginning of an ambitious development programme to address a compelling market need. Our new demonstration centre will enable work on further valuable process techniques and intellectual property that will help our customers to integrate Nines ADE into their manufacturing processes.”

James Wright, head of the department of electronic engineering at IT Tallaght, said: “Our collaboration with Nines PV demonstrates the potential for success that can be achieved in joint industry and academic partnerships.”

Photo: Ed Duffy (left), founder and CEO of Nines PV, and James Wright, IT Tallaght (Pic: Shane O’Neill)