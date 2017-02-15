Life Sciences Grab Half Of VC Funding

15 Feb 2017 | 04.58 pm

A record €888m was raised by Irish SMEs in 2016, largely due to the booming life sciences sector, according to the Irish Venture Capital Association. The number of companies that raised funds jumped from 159 to 221.

The IVCA, in partnership with William Fry, published its Pulse survey charting the past six years of venture capital funding for tech start-ups. IVCA chairman Michael Murphy said that the result was “particularly significant”, as venture capital activity in the US declined by 13% in 2016 and in the UK by 4%.

He added: “The figures demonstrate the continuing attraction of Irish tech firms to international investors. International syndicate investors, working with local venture capital firms, invested €548m in 2016 compared to €294m in 2015.”

Director general Regina Breheny (pictured) commented: “The life sciences sector was the star performer in 2016 with 52% of funds raised. Eleven companies in particular raised over 38% of total funds. The life sciences sector in Ireland is showing signs of maturity and is benefiting from the state’s investment in R&D through Science Foundation Ireland.”

The biggest winner in life sciences was oncology start-up Carrick Therapeutics, which raised €85m from investors in October.

The number of companies raising more than €25m also experienced a significant boost, with the amount raised trebling from more than €274m in 2011 to a new record of €888m in 2016.

Murphy added that new seed funds are already having an impact, with first round funding growing again. “The good news for startups is that at €70m for the year seed funds are now exceeding the peak levels of 2014.”

Venture Capital

He pointed out that since the onset of the credit crunch in 2008, more than 1,400 Irish SMEs raised venture capital of €3.5bn, almost exclusively by Irish VC fund managers, supporting the creation of up to 20,000 jobs. They also attracted over €1.7bn of capital into Ireland and geared up the state’s investment through the Seed and Venture Capital Programme by almost 16 times, he said.

According to the IVCA, funds raised from international investors increased eightfold from €65m in 2011 to €548m in 2016, or 62% of the total raised.

The IVCA believes fintech still has a big future to play for future investment, with €117m raised this year.