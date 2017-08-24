How Are Construction Firms Reacting To Brexit?

24 Aug 2017 | 11.51 am

Half the construction firms supported by Enterprise Ireland have reduced their exposure to the UK since the Brexit vote, according to a survey by the agency, with almost seven in ten firms surveyed now viewing the Eurozone as providing key opportunities for growth.

The agency’s survey Export Market Watch, conducted in conjunction with Investec, is designed to help support the global ambitions of Irish firms by providing insights into developments in major export markets and the outlook for exchange rates.

Despite 45% of respondents having taken steps to cut UK exposure since last year’s referendum, Britain is still identified as the country with the best near-to-medium term opportunities by Irish construction companies. Key opportunity areas identified in the UK are largely around housing, build to rent schemes, and public infrastructure.

For those retaining a presence in the UK, currency volatility is a key issue. Respondents indicated that they are increasingly looking to mitigate currency risks by finding more UK suppliers, while others have introduced more conventional currency and raw materials hedging tactics.

But the survey says that new markets, particularly the Eurozone, will grow in terms of importance in the next few years for companies who provide specialist data centre and pharmaceutical plant construction expertise. While 52% of firms now do business in the Eurozone, 69% view it as offering attractive opportunities. However, only one in three believe they currently have sufficient resources in place to expand into new markets — market knowledge is cited as the worst barrier to entry.

New Market Constraints

EI head of construction Stephen Hughes commented: “We can see that the constraints of moving into a new market identified by our respondents are multifaceted. Equipping construction firms with the skills to overcome these challenges will likely deliver tangible benefits, with 72% of respondents saying that they would increase their employee numbers if they move into new markets.

“Enterprise Ireland is providing Building Information Modelling (BIM) training, to help equip such companies to build scale and expand their reach in this important marketplace.”

The findings show that further momentum in the US residential construction market and strong consumer confidence in Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands are the key areas of opportunity for the industry. However, there are also clear signs that the UK construction activity has lost momentum with construction activity just 0.9% higher year-on-year.

Despite sterling’s decline and the euro’s recent rise, Investec and EI expect export growth to strengthen, including for the sector.

Investec chief economist Philip O’Sullivan said: “With eight successive above-50 readings, the export component of the Investec Services PMI report for Ireland suggests that, similar to goods, the strong momentum in this area should continue. The progress is particularly encouraging given some recent adverse currency movements from an Irish perspective, most notably from sterling”.