LearnSignal’s Global Traction For Online ACCA Courses

25 Jul 2017 | 12.41 pm

Nearly half a million students worldwide have sweated through the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification exams. Dublin startup LearnSignal is tapping the demand for ACCA qualifications by providing online tuition to people taking on the rigorous international qualification.

LearnSignal was founded by Johnny Meagher and Philip Meagher is the CEO. The brothers have been involved in several startups before, either as directors or as investment consultants. The idea for LearnSignal was prompted by Philip Meagher’s experience of studying for ACCA exams.

ACCA can involve up to 14 individual exams and three years of supervised accountancy experience. LearnSignal delivers online lectures for each of the exam modules, as well as notes, practice questions and other supports. Resources are also provided for Chartered Financial Analyst certification.

LearnSignal employs ten tutors across its ACCA e-learning courses, most of whom are based in the UK, and finding them was difficult. “Many lecturers cannot adapt from the lecture hall to the online method,” says Philip Meagher (pictured). “We interviewed a lot of people and reviewed a lot of auditions before deciding on the right people.”

LearnSignal charges a monthly fee of €35 for its online resources. “This means that a student will get through a three-month term for €105 as opposed to paying €750 per course,” says Meagher. “A student will often sit two exams per sitting, so that is €1,500. Since there are four sittings a year, you are looking at the difference between €420 versus €6,000.”

More than 6,000 people have registered with LearnSignal, mostly from outside Ireland. “Our tax and law courses are focused on the UK syllabus; otherwise, our content is global,” says Meagher. “We have students from the UK, China, the US, Europe and Africa. Our lectures are 10-15 minutes on average, as we teach on a topic-by-topic basis. We have hundreds of hours of lectures, thousands of question sheets and notes. That took a lot of time, effort and resources.”

LearnSignal’s competition includes free online videos and Meagher says that students come to LearnSignal because it is an approved learning provider for ACCA. “A free video doesn’t compare to lectures, notes, practice questions, mock exams and student support,” he adds.

“Our challenges change over time as the company moves from one phase to the next. Initially, it was recruiting the right lecturers, whilst at the same time building our bespoke platform. Then the challenge was getting all the content produced at a high standard. After that it was getting our initial group of students to validate our business model. Then it was fundraising. Now our focus in marketing.”

The venture is operated by Coeus Ltd, which was established by Michael Meagher in 2008. He was CEO of Dublin Business School when it was bought by Kaplan in 2003 and is the Meagher brothers’ father. Meagher Snr invested €300,000 in the business last year.

Philip Meagher’s advice for other startups is to do their homework and confirm that there is demand for what they are offering. “Make sure there is a market and then build a simple version and get it to market. Someone said, ‘When it comes to startups prevention is not better than cure’. You’ll learn more from your customers than you can anticipate at the planning stage.”