Law Firm Rebrands As Eversheds Sutherland

03 Feb 2017 | 01.46 pm

Law firm Eversheds has become Eversheds Sutherland after the merger of Eversheds with US law firm Sutherland Asbill & Brennan. The combine has 2,300 lawyers in 61 offices across 29 countries, and Eversheds Sutherland now ranks in the top 10 in UK listings and top 40 in U.S. global listings.

Alan Murphy (pictured), Eversheds Ireland managing partner and chairman of Eversheds International, commented: “Establishing a truly global platform for our clients which includes a strong presence in the US, has long been our number one strategic priority. Sutherland is a highly respected US firm and we will be actively leverage Sutherland’s strong US presence and particularly strong tax expertise on behalf of our Irish clients.”

In the financial year 2015/16, Eversheds had revenue of £406m ($548m) and booked a net profit of £87.6m ($118.3m).

Sutherland has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, New York, Sacramento, California and Washington DC, as well as offices in London and Geneva. The firm employs more than 600 people, including 170 partners and more than 200 additional lawyers. In 2015 the firm had turnover of $300m and booked a net profit of $121m.