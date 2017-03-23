Largest Windfarm Linked To Grid

23 Mar 2017 | 10.32 am

Ireland’s largest windfarm, Energia’s 95MW windfarm at Meenadreen in south Donegal (pictured), has officially started supplying power to the national grid. The windfarm has 38 turbines and is capable of producing electricity to power 50,000 homes. The project started in 2014 and took 26 months to complete.

Energia says the investment cost is €145m and the company claims that the operation, subsidised by electricity users, will reduce Ireland’s carbon dioxide emissions by 100,000 tonnes each year.

Meenadreen uses Nordex N90 turbines and was financed by loans from NordLB, supported by Euler Hermes. Construction works were carried out by Denis Moriarty Ltd and electrical works by Kirby Group. Engineering services were provided by Wind Prospect and Jennings O’Donovan, with legal support from Arthur Cox.

Peter Baillie, managing director of Energia Renewables, commented: “Since 2008 Energia has invested over €350m in developing and constructing new windfarms. We are very proud to have delivered this large-scale project and to finally see it start supplying energy to homes and businesses around the island of Ireland.”

Energia, owned by Viridian, has a 23% market share of the business electricity and gas market on an all–island basis, and almost 60,000 business customers. The company claims circa 30% all-island market share of Irish SME business.