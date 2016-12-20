Lane Says Banks Robust But Risks Remain

20 Dec 2016 | 12.35 pm

Central Bank governor Philip Lane (pictured) told the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform that domestically-oriented banks operating in Ireland are now “much better capitalised and have more stable funding models”, but that much remains to be done to complete what he called “the process of repair and recovery”.

He also told the committee that the internationally-oriented banking sector, having shrunk materially in the aftermath of the crisis, is starting to expand again and this trend may be reinforced by Brexit.

The aggregate total assets of the domestically-focused banks stood at €274 billion in Q3 2016, down 7% on the previous year, reflecting asset disposals and loan redemptions which more than offset increases in new lending.

He said that the decline in the size of banks’ balance sheets has reduced reliance on market-based funding, contributing to “the increased resilience of the banks to liquidity shocks”. The low interest rate environment has also helped reduce funding costs, he added.

Expensive Debt

However, though the sovereign bond market has improved markedly, he said that senior unsecured debt issued by Irish banks continues to be more expensive compared with euro area and European peers, and that the capital instruments of Irish banks still present a higher relative risk, discouraging investors.

In a remark which may or may not reassure SMEs which have complained for several years of the difficulty they face borrowing from these banks, Lane said there are signs of increased competition and a strong desire from the banks to start to grow their loan books once more, both in Ireland and in the UK.

On non-performing loans, Lane told the committee they had declined by just over €48.5bn or 57% since their peak in 2013, now representing 17.3% of all loans, but that the outstanding numbers remain high both in absolute and relative terms.

He added that 57% of NPLs are retail mortgages and are falling more slowly, while commercial real estate loans (to developers, in other words) still make up 22% of non-performing loans.

Mortgage Arrears

The latest data show there were 738,506 primary dwelling house mortgages in Ireland, of which 56,350 are more than 90 days in arrears, with 34,551 more than two years in arrears. But mortgage arrears had fallen by 44% from peak, with over 121,000 mortgage accounts restructured, and 88% meeting the terms of their restructured arrangement.

On the robustness of the system, Lane said that the ability of the banks to absorb shocks or unexpected losses had been strengthened by the fact that all the retail banks now exceed the regulatory capital minima.

He said: “As banks move towards new (‘fully-loaded’) regulatory capital requirements, capital ratios on this basis are 15.2% on average. The recent EU-wide stress test included AIB and BOI, and illustrated that these banks would have enough capital over three years to withstand the ‘adverse economic scenario’.”

Lane felt that significant risks remain, though. All the banks have relatively concentrated business models, focused primarily on Ireland and to some extent the UK, which makes them especially vulnerable to any shocks affecting the Irish economy.

He added: “Legacy issues also remain material. This is particularly evident with regard to NPLs, but also in the need for significant investment in IT and data infrastructure, where investment has not been sufficient in recent years.”