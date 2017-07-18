KPMG And Microsoft Unveil Online Audit Platform

18 Jul 2017 | 08.27 am

Microsoft and KPMG have established a new cloud platform which they say will which will help companies transform all areas of their businesses, including audit, finance, operations and customer experience.

The ‘Digital Solution Hub’ will allow KPMG to create what it calls the world’s first cloud-based Big Four audit platform, using Microsoft Azure, called KPMG Clara. Clara will enable KPMG to conduct external financial statement audits utilising Azure, making it the first of the Big Four accountancy/professional services firms to do so.

The companies say that the Digital Solution Hub marks the most significant step forward for the KPMG and Microsoft strategic alliance formed in 2015. “The new platform will manage the architecture and development of ready-made Microsoft cloud solutions, empowering business leaders across Ireland and elsewhere to drive digital transformation in strategic areas of their business,” said a joint statement.

Hub staff will include data scientists, developers, analysts, designers and other specialists from both organisations and KPMG and Microsoft plan to begin operations by the fourth quarter this year at locations in Europe and the US. It will focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to help non-audit clients’ businesses improve performance, profitability and growth in the disruptive global economy, the two partners added.

KPMG Ireland managing partner Shaun Murphy (pictured) said: “KPMG is delighted to be in a position to work this closely with Microsoft to develop and deliver world class, technology-led solutions that harness our combined business and technology expertise. Business leaders in Ireland are increasingly looking for cutting edge digital solutions to optimise their operations and build more efficient digitally driven businesses. The Digital Solution Hub is our combined response to those needs, offering business leaders the opportunity to transform all areas of their business.”

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella added: “As every industry and every organisation becomes digitised, leaders are looking for the right technologies and partners to accelerate their transformation. Working with firms like KPMG, we aim to help customers harness the intelligent cloud and build AI capability to drive business outcomes and unlock new opportunities.”