Kooomo Makes It Into Magic Quadrant

28 Apr 2017 | 12.39 pm

Irish digital commerce platform Kooomo has been promoted into the Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant’ because it increased clients online sales by 40% in the last year.

The firm gained entry to Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce research report for achieving the surge in client sales. It was also praised for the strength of its features set, its one-click integration and its cost savings.

Kooomo managing director Ciaran Bollard (pictured) said: “It’s another huge endorsement for Kooomo to have been recognised by Gartner as one of the world’s leading digital commerce providers. We see Kooomo as the Apple of digital commerce, with a cloud platform that’s full of features to scale any business, but designed with simplicity and the end-user in mind.

“A great example is how we empower businesses to go global. With one login to Kooomo, customers can sell globally, supporting all currencies and VAT rates, across all sales channels including eBay and Amazon.”

Bollard continued: “Research by eMarketer expects retail digital commerce sales will increase to $4.1 trillion in 2020, which will represent 14.6% of total global retail. As a result, brands simply cannot afford not to develop a strong digital commerce presence, both in Ireland and internationally. We empower our customers to do just that.”

Gartner previously named the company a ‘Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce’ for 2016.