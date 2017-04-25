KLM Doubles Up On Dublin/Amsterdam

25 Apr 2017 | 03.56 pm

Dutch airline KLM quit Ireland fifty years ago but in November 2016 the carrier changed its mind. It started a twice a day service from Dublin to Amsterdam and on 26 March 2017 the frequency was increased to four flights each way, seven days a week. With Aer Lingus and Ryanair also on the route, what’s going on?

KLM didn’t totally abandon Ireland in 1966; the airline maintained a codeshare arrangement with Aer Lingus, which still exists on the Cork to Amsterdam service. But for the Dublin route, Warner Rootliep (pictured), general manager of Air France-KLM for Ireland and the UK, says that it became important for KLM to take control of the route directly.

A big part of KLM’s business is connections through its Amsterdam hub, and for business ticket fliers KLM can now offer business class on the Dublin leg of the journey. Another reason is that KLM can more easily integrate bookings and transit with its airline partners when the flier steps on board KLM at the start.

For instance, in April Air France-KLM agreed a codeshare deal with Singapore Airlines and its regional subsidiary SilkAir. The airlines will be able to offer their customers seamless transfers on their shared routes with only one booking and a one-stop luggage check-in through to their final destination. The deal also significantly improves the connections for Air France-KLM customers from Singapore to Australia.

KLM operates Embraer 175 (capacity 88 passengers) and Embraer 190 (100 passengers) on the Dublin/Amsterdam route, or capacity for around 750 passengers per day going both ways. So who are all these people?

Onward Connections

“We carried 26,120 passengers ex-Dublin between November 2016 and March 2017,” says Rootliep. “26% of the traffic was point-to-point, 30% connected to the medium haul network and 43% connected to long haul flights. Ireland represents 30% of the ticket sales, followed by Netherlands with 13% and US with 12%.

“KLM offers around 180 destinations from Schiphol, and Irish people use that network to fly to destinations in Europe, Africa and Latin America. For the Far East too, we contend that we’re more convenient than the Gulf. There’s a short stopover in Europe and then a 12-hour flight. With the Gulf connection, you’re taking two long haul flights. With us you arrive more rested than if you have this break in the Gulf.”

According to KLM, its popular medium haul routes ex-Dublin are Moscow, Billuns, Marseille, Kiev, Stockholm, Geneva, Helsinki, Osol, Frankfurt, Vienna and Athens. Top selling long haul routes include Johannesburg, Sao Paolo, Minneapolis, Honk Kong, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, San Francisco and Lagos.

KLM is part of the same group as Air France, and the Air France-KLM network uses CityJet for flights from Dublin into Paris. “Effectively this means that the Irish passenger can take the long haul out of Amsterdam and come back via Paris if they choose. This provides passengers far more options in terms of schedules and price.”

Business Class Overhaul

In 2016 KLM completed the refitting of its 53 Boeing aircraft to install horizontal sleep seats in long haul business class. A similar upgrade of the airline’s A330s is due to be completed in 2018.

According to Rootliep, the load factor on Dublin/Amsterdam was 88% when the service was twice daily. “We definitely believe that with the product we offer we stand a good chance of filling the additional two frequencies,” he says, even though the Dublin/Amsterdam route is also served by both Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

“On 30% of our capacity we compete head to head with them but on the other 70% who are connecting onwards we offer a unique product. So I think we do have a complementary product to what they offer.”



KLM DUBLIN AMSTERDAM