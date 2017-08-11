Kilkenny Shop Seeks New Design Talent

11 Aug 2017 | 10.21 am

Retail chain Kilkenny will give designers an opportunity to pitch their products to the retailer’s buying team as it launches its inaugural Kilkenny Open Call event on October 12 in a bid to discover new creative talent.

Homegrown designers will have the opportunity to showcase and pitch their work in Dublin’s RDS on Thursday, October 12. Selected designers will have their products stocked and sold at the retailer’s outlets.

Kilkenny wants to meet designers working in fashion, accessories, textiles, jewellery, glassware, ceramics, pottery, fragrance and wellness, and applicants will have the opportunity to pitch to CEO Marian O Gorman and Kilkenny’s Group’s buying department.

Head of Buying Melissa O Gorman commented: “We hope that all established and aspiring designers and makers will join us on October 12, as it’s a fantastic way for our buyers to select new talent that would otherwise be difficult to find.”

In developing this initiative, Kilkenny has worked with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, the national agency for the commercial development of Irish designers and makers.

The deadline for applications to attend the Open Call is September 1. Successful applicants will have a 10-minute slot to pitch their wares on October 12.

Kilkenny says new suppliers will be provided with mentoring.

Photo: Pottery made by Claire Murdock is sold in Kilkenny shops