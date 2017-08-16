Kielys Cash Out To Canadian Buyers

16 Aug 2017 | 06.02 pm

Canadian company Telus International, a leading global business process outsourcing provider, has bought Voxpro, the call centre business owned by Linda and Dan Kiely (pictured) with operates from offices in Cork, Dublin, Folsom, California, Athens, Georgia, Romania and the Philippines.

The consideration was not disclosed, with press reports speculating on a deal value of $150 million.

Telus said the deal will grow its footprint in America as well as Ireland. Telus is already active in Bucharest and Manila.

“This is a partnership of likeminded organisations focused on providing world-class brand experiences for our clients and their customers,” said Jeffrey Puritt, Telus International president and CEO. “Together we provide a truly differentiated offering in the marketplace designed to meet our fast-growing partner demands for more locations, flexible and agile support structures, and highly engaged multilingual team members committed to customer service excellence.”

Voxpro has c.2,700 staff who, along with the Voxpro leadership team, will bring the combined employee base to almost 28,000 team members across the globe serving customers in over 35 languages.

C0-founder Dan Kiely commented: “”It’s an extremely special day for us and for all of our partners, team members, and indeed, everyone in the Voxpro community. We couldn’t be more proud to find a fabulous partner like Telus International, a company that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and relentless desire to redefine and disrupt the outsourcing industry when it comes to serving the customer experience needs of such important brands.”

Voxpro was recently named one of Ireland’s Best Managed companies by Deloitte for the fifth consecutive year, as well as winning the Irish CCMA Awards’ Outsource Partnership of the Year for consecutive years, working with partners like Airbnb. Turnover in 2015 was €33.4m and operating profit was €3m.

Voxpro was established in Cork by the Kielys in 1999. As recently as May 2014, the company had 500 staff, when Enterprise Ireland came on board as the company pledged to increase the headcount to 850 people by the end of 2014.