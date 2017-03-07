Had Your Kids And Want To Get A Job?

07 Mar 2017 | 10.27 am

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is to run a two-day ‘Returning Talent’ programme in Dublin in May aimed at people who have been out of work for 12 months or longer who are thinking of returning to the workplace.

In partnership with the Executive Coaching Consultancy, the bank looking to attract individuals from a range of backgrounds, including professional and financial services and technology organisations, with experience in but not limited to finance, business, project or relationship management, plus banking operations and technology.

The two-day conference, which is open to just 25 participants, will take place on May 24 and 25 May. The closing date for applications through the bank’s website is April 21.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also be looking to fill positions in their Dublin technology and operations team from among these attending. They want developers, business and operations analysts, and project and operations managers.

Six years ago, the company pioneered one of the first Returner programmes in Britain. Seven programmes later, almost 300 women and men have participated, with many going on to secure roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch or at other firms.

One of those was Nicola Salvatore, a 2015 participant who has since joined the company’s Banking and Markets Operations team. “For me, one of the biggest benefits of the programme was meeting other people in the same position,” said Salvatore. “Having been out of the workplace for five years, I was beginning to feel quite isolated. My conversations with senior managers at the bank and other people working there, including returners, were a real eye-opener, and it was great to have an opportunity to ask questions about their experiences.”

The company’s inaugural Dublin programme will give 25 participants the chance to attend the two-day conference, aimed at exploring the changing workplace and the role of the returning employee in this office environment.

Peter Keegan, Ireland director at the bank, commented: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Returning Talent programme in Dublin. Through initiatives such as this, we are able to give people at all stages of their lives and careers the support, confidence and skills to prosper, and the inspiration to succeed in the financial services marketplace.”

Participants will hear from guest speakers and join in workshops designed to support a transition back to work, offer practical guidance on focusing and managing a career search, provide interview skills and insights into balancing work and home lives, and give access to executive coaching. There will also be networking opportunities with banking employees, so that participants can start building up their professional connections.