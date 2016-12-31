31 Dec 2016 | 11.24 am

Planning to bring your website up to speed? Tara Hitlin of Clickworks outlines some of the key trends in website development

With the recent rapid growth of mobile, responsive design has quickly become a necessity, and this shift has had significant implications on how websites are designed. Marketers are now thinking about the end user first, allowing for smart and effective user experience to take centre stage. While websites are starting to look very similar and becoming highly templated, the overall experience is becoming smarter. This is due to some key trends that have evolved out of what is a maturing web design marketplace.

The Long Scroll

When landing on a page, the first thing a user wants to do is scroll to look at the range of content. The long scroll is easier and more intuitive than the multi-page content model that requires multiple clicks and continued interaction with the navigation.

There isn’t a Fold

We have now evolved past needing to place our key content ‘above the fold’. Users scroll intuitively, so if it lives below the fold the user will find it just as easily. It’s a website after all, made of javascript, CSS, and HTML, so it actually doesn’t fold.

The Rise of Cards

Lately we are seeing more and more websites feature the card layout format, showcasing content features separately in a tile-like form. This format is particularly useful when catering to multiple potential user pathways and site entry points. The popularity of this format is also driven by responsive design.

Whitespace

More and more websites are adopting use of what is known as ‘whitespace’ or negative space in their designs. This space acts as a grid to help guide users toward the featured content. It also creates a sense of cleanliness and sophistication that will enhance the overall user experience and design aesthetic.

Hero Image

Lately it feels like almost every modern site design features a large striking image or design as the entry point into the site. This is known as the hero image. The rotating image gallery is another popular trend and allows for the site to showcase multiple content features within the landing experience.

Iconography

Use of iconography lends itself to a clean and modern design, allowing for equitable whitespace and acting as simple guideposts for user navigation. Clever use of iconography can successfully steer users toward where you want them to go.

Custom Video

Users now opt for video over text when given the choice. If you don’t have a plan for video content, get one. Otherwise you may be sacrificing customer engagement.

Form v. Function

How the site functions is weighing into the design discussion as being equally important to how the site looks. We need to ensure that the user is able to successfully navigate to the information they are seeking, especially in an eCommerce environment.

Fixed Navigation

Fixed or sticky navigation bars allow the main navigation to appear at top of the view screen regardless of how far down the page the user scrolls. Given the popularity of the long scroll, we will see the sticky navigation becoming a mainstay within modern user experience design.

The Full Screen Form

Forms such as registration, search and log-ins are currently being developed in full screen format. The user is able to simply tap on a form in their mobile device and the form will extend across the screen allowing for easier accessibility in this platform.

Meaningful Data

The digital medium enables you to track, understand, and optimise against user behaviours. With a thorough measurement plan in place, you have the ability to understand the kind of content your customer is consuming, on what device, and how long they stay. Capturing this data is an essential first step to a customer-centric digital strategy.

• Tara Hitlin is Digital Director at web agency Clickworks