Key Ingredients For Door Drops That Work

14 Aug 2017 | 02.22 pm

Businesses love leaflet door drops, especially if they’re in retail. Shops and service providers can target homes and businesses in specific areas with a piece of paper that they can be fairly sure will be glanced at and, hopefully, actually read.

Door drop are big business. There’s no up-to-date data for Ireland but in the UK, the Direct Marketing Association estimates that spend increased by 7% through 2016 to £266m, despite a 3% reduction in unit volume to 5,735,000,000 leaflets.

Nearly six billion door drops weighing 5,670 tonnes to 27 million UK households – an average of over 200 per premises per annum. Besides the targeting efficiency, there’s also the cost factor. With a standard postage stamp for a letter now costing €1, An Post’s pricing from 9c per item for its Publicity Post service has obvious appeal.

Novelty Factor

The enduring appeal of door drops is underpinned by the belief that despite its junk mail status, leaflets can still achieve cut-through. MarketReach research for the DMA claims that 92% of all door drops delivered to a home are read. Many householders may find that stat hard to swallow, though with far less mail and fewer newspapers making it past the front door than days of yore, for many consumers paper has entered the realm of a novelty communication.

The usual way that door drops occur is a bulk delivery – maybe five or six different leaflets, sheets and brochures from different advertisers. So do you make your door drop stand out? Jennifer Williams of marketing agency Ignition says it’s vital to engage and captivate the target audience through good creative.

“A good door drop piece should set out to tell a story,” says Williams. “The tone should engage on a human level and acknowledge the needs and wants of consumers as people, before providing an answer through the brand or service you are promoting.”

Williams adds: “Use the copy content along with innovation in print techniques and finishes, like die-cutting it to an interesting shape, to help paint a more intriguing picture and deliver impact on a busy doorstep space. Write your copy with your bulls-eye target in mind, as though it were a personalised piece of mail. The aim here is to make a greater first connection.”

Depending on what you’re selling, Williams also recommends a localised feel. “Use high profile local personalities and/or real consumers to endorse the offering,” she says. “Lead with a strong punchy headline and relevant content, and remember it’s not what you are selling, it’s why they are buying.”

Peter Whelehan, managing director of DMCM, notes that direct response marketing is essentially a numbers game. So while there should be an important creative element to any campaign, there’s a science to direct response marketing too.

Strong Creative

He adds: “If highly personalised engaging and creative direct mail is at one end of the spectrum, then non-personalised door drops are at the other end. Door drops are high volume at a lower per unit cost, due to economies of scale from large volume print runs.”

With advances in profiling tools and geodemographic targeting, Whelehan believes that door drops can provide a low cost per lead channel for advertisers that approach it in the right way.

“To stand out, a door drop needs to be different. It needs a strong creative message, with visual impact, an attention-grabbing headline and a good offer. We usually try to play with formats and shapes, including die-cuts if possible by incorporating them into the design for added impact and stand-out.”