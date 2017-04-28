Kerry Group To Fund WFP Project In Honduras

28 Apr 2017 | 02.26 pm

Kerry Group is linking with the UN’s World Food Programme on a three-year pilot project in Honduras, to which it will donate $750,000 (€690,000) and technical support.

The partnership is the first between an Irish company and the WFP, and both will collaborate on a three-year programme to be known as ‘Project Leche’. The project will focus on the nutritional enhancement of school meals for children in Honduras through the inclusion of sustainably produced dairy products.

Working directly with local communities and national stakeholders in Honduras, the project aims to support smallholder farmers in producing safe and sustainable dairy products that can be used to optimise the nutritional content of school meals.

In Honduras, recurrent natural disasters and a susceptibility to the effects of climate change contribute to food insecurity. Weather extremes such as prolonged drought and hurricanes severely affect the ability of subsistence farmers to produce enough food to feed their families.

Filling the gap is the School Meals Programme, funded largely by the Honduran government and managed by the WFP. It provides meals to 95% of the school population, supporting access to education and reducing gender inequality. Importantly, it gives families an incentive to send their children to school.

The WFP’s Home Grown School Meals (HGSM) programme goes a step further by purchasing food from small, local producers whenever possible, helping to strengthen local economies. Kerry and WFP aim to improve the impact of the HGSM Programme in the project area, for both children and their local communities.

Kerry Group will apply its nutritional, agricultural and processing expertise to increase the nutritional value of school meals by increasing the dairy component, to build a more sustainable milk supply originating from local farms serving local schools, and to raise the level of nutritional awareness amongst children, parents and teachers. Kerry will provide direct financial support of €690,000 to fund the pilot project.

Chief executive Stan McCarthy said: “Kerry’s origins as a dairy cooperative and our direct link to our farming heritage has instilled a strong belief in supporting communities. The potential of our partnership with WFP is clear. We are proud to be the first Irish company to partner with such a trusted organisation and over the next three years we look forward to making a real difference to the lives of people in Honduras, through Project Leche.”

WFP regional director Greg Barrow added: “The World Food Programme is hugely excited to be partnering with Kerry and bringing their expertise on board as we try to add dairy products to the school diet in Honduras. This project has great potential and we hope it will set the standard for the integration of dairy products into school meals, for the benefit of child nutrition and poor milk producers in other developing countries around the world.”

Photo (l-r): Agriculture minister Michael Creed, Kerry Group CEO Stan McCarthy, Greg Barrow of WFP’s and Edmond Scanlon, Kerry’s chief executive designate