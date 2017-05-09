Kernel Capital Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

09 May 2017 | 10.04 am

Ger Goold has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of venture capital investor Kernel Capital. He will be in charge of transaction legals on all investments and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. A chartered accountant, Goold (pictured) joined Kernel Capital in February 2009 and held the role Financial Controller. He was appointed Partner in 2012 and prior to joining Kernel Capital Goold spent six years with KPMG and is a graduate of University College Cork.

In another appointments, Allen Martin has been promoted from senior investment executive to Partner. Allen is responsible for deal sourcing, deal execution and portfolio management. A chartered accountant, Martin joined Kernel Capital in 2014, having previously worked with Invest NI, Ulster Bank Corporate Finance and Grant Thornton.

Helen Norris has been appointed Investment Analyst, with responsibility for reviewing national and global trends in early stage investing and for specific sectoral and targeted company research. Norris joined Kernel Capital in 2014.

Kernel Capital is an independent manager of the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Venture Funds, comprising of €210m of funds raised through six separate venture capital funds in the years 2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015. These Funds are supported by Bank of Ireland, Invest NI, Enterprise Ireland, University of Limerick Foundation, NUI Galway Foundation and New York State Common Retirement Fund.

The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Funds target deal size for Kernel Capital’s element in the region of €1m to €5m in the ROI and £0.5m to £2m in NI, either as sole investor or larger deal size in syndication. These 10 year Growth Funds were raised in 2013 and 2015 and invest in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

Invest NI’s investment in the Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund is part financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.