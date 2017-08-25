KBC Sponsoring Early Career Awards

25 Aug 2017 | 11.57 am

KBC Bank has been announced as the lead sponsor of the Irish Early Career Awards, which celebrate excellence and recognise the achievements of young professionals in Ireland.

Awards will be presented for: HR Professional of the Year, Accountant Professional of the Year, Banking Professional of the Year, Financial Services Professional of the Year, Lawyer of the Year, Information Technology Person of the Year, PR & Marketing Professional of the Year, Consulting & Advisory Professional of the Year, Best Organisation in Learning & Development, Engineering & Construction Professional of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and overall Early Career Professional of the Year.

Aidan Power, KBC Bank’s marketing director, commented: “At KBC we recognise the importance of mentoring young people from education to early career professionals. The Irish Early Career Awards gives us the opportunity to do that and shine a light on the talents of young professionals.

“I encourage everyone to visit the Irish Early Career Awards website for details on how they can nominate a young professional who has made a significant contribution to their workplace.”

The awards are organised by Davis Events and the judging panel includes Emmet Ryan, editor of the Sunday Business post tech magazine Connected; Cocoa Brown founder Mariss Carter; and Johnny Campbell, CEO of Social Talent.

The awards ceremony, with MC Des Cahill, will be held on 2nd November 2017 in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin. Click here to make a nomination. Nominations close on Friday, September 22.