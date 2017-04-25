KBC Offers €100k For Business Bright Ideas

25 Apr 2017 | 12.47 pm

Social innovators and entrepreneurs who’d like to pick up as much as €50,000 from KBC Bank will be glad to know the bank has doubled its Bright Ideas funding to €200,000 this year.

KBC’s ‘Business Bright Ideas’ will assist businesses to have a positive impact on a city or community by addressing a particular social need. The winner will receive the top award of €50,000, with another €50,000 being shared among the runners up.

The bank’s community support initiative gets the other €100,000 for the fourth year in a row, supporting individuals and organisations transforming and improving the lives of others in their locality. KBC is calling on community groups to apply for financial support for their dream project from this fund.

Marketing communications head Caroline Donnellan said KBC had doubled its funding and expanded its remit to support entrepreneurs and small businesses with a social conscience.

“Bright Ideas has been so successful over the last three years that over 100 charities and community groups have been able to improve their locality or help others from our fund,” she explained. “This year we wanted to expand the fund, and the type of people and groups who would benefit from it, so we’ve opened it up to entrepreneurs who have a business that will benefit people and society and have the ambition to grow it for the common good.

“Our judges are particularly eager to hear from social enterprises, for-profit organisations that have the potential to positively impact a city or community by addressing a particular social or community need. With KBC committing to its long term future in Ireland, we are committed to supporting the micro-SME sector and the communities in which we work.”

Business Bright Ideas

Business Bright Ideas is open to any for-profit business with an innovative idea which can address a social need and facilitate change. Applicants must be a viable business and provide supporting accounts to show it is up and running.

Eligible projects must be based in the Republic, offering a solution to a community or social issue. Ideas can be based on any theme such as the arts, elderly, sports, children and environment, but must be considered a social enterprise. Projects that will not be accepted include research projects, party political projects, and those that do not benefit people or the environment.

Bright Ideas

The initiative covers seven regions that correspond with KBC’s hub network: Dublin City (Grand Canal, Baggot Street, College Green, Dundrum, Swords, Stillorgan), Cork (Lapp’s Quay, Wilton), Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny, Waterford and the wider Leinster area (Maynooth, Naas and Greystones).

Top projects from the regions will be nominated for the national award, with the overall winner securing an additional €5,000 following a public vote. A ‘Green’ category will be held again this year to recognise the importance of environmentally friendly projects. A dedicated prize of €2,500 will be given to the overall winner of this category, in addition to their original prize.

Applications for 2017 are now open via the Bright Ideas portal and the closing date is May 31.