KBC Bank Customers Top 250,000

10 Aug 2017 | 09.27 am

KBC Bank Ireland added almost 33,000 new customer accounts in H1 2017, bringing the total customer number to over 250,000. Net profit for the first six months of 2017 was €173m compared with €99m a year earlier.

The bank is crediting digital innovation for helping customer growth. The bank was first to market with Android Pay and Apple Pay and KBC says that in the coming weeks it will launch a new mobile onboarding app which will be unique to the Irish market.

KBC said six out of ten current accounts opened in H1 were via digital channels, while mobile transactions are now nearly ten times greater than total online transactions.

Chief executive Wim Verbraeken commented: “Our Innovation Hub is part of KBC Group’s overall €1.5 billion investment in digital. It will deliver local transformation in how consumers bank, while benefiting other KBC core markets within the group. It’s an exciting time for customers and KBC Bank Ireland. We have a scalable business model to deliver on ambitious targets, and the drive to achieve these.”

Mortgage Lending

New mortgage lending increased by 29% year-on-year to €333m in the six-month period. The bank’s mortgage products include 2.9% 1 Year Fixed Rate (incl. Current Account discount) for LTV mortgages of less than 90%, as well as a contribution of €3,000 towards professional fees for switchers, and 50% off home insurance in year one for new residential mortgages.

On loans, KBC charges 6.3% APR on loans over €10,000 with a KBC Current Account and later this year the bank will unveil professionals in the micro-business sector with new tailored products and services.

Dara Deering, Executive Director, Retail Banking, KBC Bank Ireland, said: “There is greater scope for switching, and we are challenging consumers to find better value at KBC and benefit from our digital-first approach. Innovative and intuitive banking products and services like our new mobile onboarding app and 24/7 customer contact will transform how customers bank.”

Bright Ideas

Judging for this year’s Bright Ideas and Bright Business Ideas competition is currently underway, with a €200,000 fund set to be distributed between local community charities and businesses that address social needs. The winning projects will be announced in Q3.

• KBC Bank’s four-pronged Sustainability programme

Verbraeken added: “Through our sustainability programme we share our vision for better, brighter communities, support innovation, and strive for long-term sustainable impact. The success of KBC Bank Ireland’s sustainability programme is a tribute to our staff and management who have dedicated their time and talent to important causes across entrepreneurship, financial literacy, environmental responsibility, and health and wellbeing. We are particularly proud of our colleagues who took part in Hub2Hub, running 600km to raise €100,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The proceeds will make a real difference to the work of the charity, and those it supports.”

KBC Bank Ireland employs over 1,000 people in Ireland and has retail banking hubs in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kildare, Waterford, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

Photo: Wim Verbraeken and Dara Deering. (Pix: Julien Behan)