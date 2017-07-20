Just Eat Is New DublinBikes Sponsor

20 Jul 2017 | 12.30 pm

Just Eat is the new sponsor of the dublinbikes scheme under a three-year agreement with Dublin City Council. Just Eat is taking over from incumbent sponsor Coca-Cola, with rebranding expected to be completed by September.

The contract will cost Just Eat €2.25m over the next three years, an increase of 15% on the Coca-Cola deal.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha said: “With almost 20 million journeys taken so far, the bike scheme is recognised as one of the most successful bike schemes in the world, which is something that Dublin can be proud of. This commercial partnership with Just Eat will play an important role in further developing the success of the scheme and in the promotion of cycling in the city.”

Bike rental is free under the scheme if the journey time is under 30 minutes. The three-day rental cost is €5.

Council chief executive Owen Keegan added: “The scheme will become even more accessible with the introduction of 15 new stations and 100 new bikes when the Grangegorman expansion is rolled out later on this year. Having Just Eat on board as a commercial partner enables us to provide enhancements to the scheme at no additional cost to the city.”

The latter news will come as a relief to users. When councillors voted down plans for four ‘obtrusive’ advertising kiosks at dublinbikes locations last year, the annual funding shortfall faced by the local authority — estimated at €360,000 — raised the prospect of the annual membership fee rising from €20 to €35, with the hourly rate possibly increasing too.

Just Eat managing director Amanda Roche Kelly said: “We believe that Just Eat and dublinbikes can have a bigger impact on the communities where we are located, connecting local restaurants with busy city commuters while encouraging more people to use dublinbikes to get around the city. For Just Eat, this is a significant milestone as we continue to realise our vision of creating the world’s greatest food community and we are really excited about working with Dublin City Council and JCDecaux to help fuel the mobile community in Dublin.”

dublinbikes data