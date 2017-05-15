JP Morgan Snaps Up Docklands Office Block

15 May 2017 | 11.13 am

American bank JP Morgan has agreed to invest in the Capital Dock development on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin via a forward-funding agreement, making it the first occupier to commit to the office campus.

The US bank’s Irish subsidiary will acquire 200 Capital Dock, an office building of about 130,000 sq ft fronting onto the River Liffey, through a forward-funding sale agreement to coincide with completion of the building, expected late next year. The building is capable of accommodating over 1,000 staff.

JP Morgan concluded its agreement with the joint venture partners in Capital Dock, international real estate investor Kennedy Wilson, Fairfax Financial Holdings, and NAMA, to become a major owner of a part of the 660,000 sq ft of new mixed-use space in the scheme designed by Irish architecture firm O’Mahony Pike.

The campus will include 345,000 sq ft of office space at 100, 200 and 300 Capital Dock, and 190 rented residential units with waterfront views over three aspects, including a 23-storey tower, together with 1.5 acres of new public space, retail and restaurant outlets.

Kennedy Wilson chief executive William McMorrow said: “We are excited to welcome JP Morgan, through its acquisition of 200 Capital Dock, as the first major office occupier to commit to this best-in-class mixed-use campus development, to grow its existing business and meet its long-term plans in Ireland.”

JP Morgan’s Ireland chief Carin Bryans added: “Dublin has the vibrant business and technology communities that suit a global firm like ours. Given the momentum of our local businesses, this new building gives us room to grow and some flexibility within the European Union.”

In addition to the sale of 200 Capital Dock, the partners have secured a construction loan of €125m from Deutsche Bank to help fund the entire 660,000 sq ft development.