Johnson & Perrott Begins €15m Cork Dealership Expansion

21 Jul 2017 | 03.48 pm

Johnson & Perrott is to invest up to €15m to build a new dealership cluster for its Cork City based motor dealership division, creating around 30 new jobs as a result.

Currently based at Mahon Point Retail Park and Douglas Road in Cork, and with a total of seven car franchises, Johnson & Perrott has acquired 4.3 acres of land on the Bandon Road in Bishopstown, the site of the previous Uponor factory, which closed in 2003.

Construction will start immediately on a new 14-car showroom, as well as a dedicated new car handover area and modern workshop facilities for its dual Jaguar Land Rover franchise. This will be followed by an eight-car showroom and workshop facilities for its Volvo franchise.

“The phenomenal success of our premium franchises over the past four years has meant that our existing facility at Mahon Point is no longer big enough to cater for the developing needs of these three marques,” said Mark Whitaker (pictured), chief executive of Johnson & Perrott Motor Group.

“Both Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo have developed new building designs and standards to deliver a premium customer experience and each of the facilities built in Bishopstown will represent both the largest and finest in the country when completed.”

The group, established in 1810 as a carriage manufacturer, also operates fleet management and vehicle rental divisions. It is reporting turnover of €88m for 2016 and a 7% rise in pre-tax profits, to €5m.

Johnson & Perrott’s new facilities are scheduled to open in April of 2018. When they do, the group’s existing facilities in Mahon Point and Douglas will be reconfigured to provide a more extensive range. Johnson & Perrott currently represents Honda, Kia, Peugeot and Opel, in addition to Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.

“Discussions are ongoing with both existing franchise partners and new potential partners to develop new offerings, and we look forward to announcing our full line-up of brands as our plans develop over the coming months,” said Whitaker.

Infrastructure to support the expected new ranges of electric and electric hybrid vehicles from both franchises is also being incorporated. “Our ambition is to lead the industry in Cork City and county by delivering excellent products and service, and our new site will position us at both ends of the South City ring road,” Whitaker continued.