Jobs Boost For Kilkenny And Waterford

06 Feb 2017 | 09.38 am

Two hundred new jobs are on the way for Kilkenny and Waterford, following a brace of hiring announcements for the counties.

A new animation studio in Kilkenny expects to create 140 jobs over the next three years, while US software company Red Hat is planning to hire 60 employees in the next four years in Waterford. Both ventures are receiving support from IDA Ireland.

Mercury Filmworks, one of Canada’s most prolific independent animation studios, has joined forces with Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon to create a new 2D-focused animation studio, Lighthouse Studios.

In the coming weeks, Lighthouse Studios plans to announce development and production projects, as well as a hiring initiative encompassing production management, designers, animators, texture artists and IT administrators.

Lighthouse Studios will provide children’s and family animated content development and end-to-end production services to a global client base. The studio will operate autonomously with its own management team, reporting to a board of directors comprising executives from both Mercury Filmworks and Cartoon Saloon.

Clint Eland, Mercury Filmworks’ CEO, said: “We have enormous respect for Cartoon Saloon and could not be happier to announce this collaboration. They are one of today’s most creative and well respected animation companies with goals, perspectives, and philosophies that complement our own.”

Cartoon Saloon is a twice Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated animation studio, formed by Paul Young, Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey in 1999.

In Waterford, Red Hat, a North Carolina-headquartered company that develops open source software solutions, is planning to expand its Waterford workforce by 60 as part of a €13m investment.

Red Hat’s Waterford office was established in 2014 following its acquisition of the cloud-based mobile software company, FeedHenry, originally a spin-out from Waterford Institute of Technology. In addition to Waterford, Red Hat has offices in Cork and Dublin.

Dr. Mícheál Ó Foghlú, CTO, Red Hat Mobile, said: “The opening of this new office, and the announcement of the investment, is the result of significant work by all of the staff here in Waterford, most of whom are working on challenging new mobile technologies. We look forward to taking our place as a key pillar in the information technology landscape in the region.”

Separately, retail chain Centra has announced plans to add 460 jobs to its network as part of a €20m investment in 2017. The investment will involve opening 20 new stores and refurbishing 100 more. With over 450 stores, Centra employs almost 11,000 people and serves over three million customers per week.

Photo: Cartoon Saloon animation