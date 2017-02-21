Jobless Rate Falls To 6.8%

21 Feb 2017 | 02.05 pm

CSO figures show that an estimated 72,000 people entered full-time employment in Ireland through 2016, bringing the total number employed to 2,048,100. The net increase in employment was about 10,000 less, with overall employed numbers rising by 65,100 in the year and the jobless rate dropping to 6.8%.

The annual rate of increase was 3.3%, and inward migration has once again begun to rise as employment reaches levels as high as 2008, the CSO stated.

70% of the new jobs added in 2016 were outside Dublin. The fastest growing regions in terms of employment during 2016 were the Mid-West (up 7.4%), the West (up 5.5%) and the South East (up 4.6%). Employment grew in all 14 economic sectors during 2016 – the largest increases were recorded in construction (increase of 11,800 jobs), the industry sector (increase of 11,100 jobs), professional, scientific and technical activities (increase of 6,600 jobs).

Merrion Capital economist Alan McQuaid commented: “There was an average increase in the numbers at work last year of 56,400, up from 49,700 in 2015, and employment prospects look very good again in 2017 due to the strong economic recovery, and notwithstanding the Brexit risks.

“We are now looking for a net jobs rise of 45,000 this year. As regards unemployment, we are based on the revised CSO figures looking for an average jobless rate in 2017 of 6.5% as against 7.9% in 2016 and 9.4% in 2015.”

Labour Market Data