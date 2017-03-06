Jameson Unveils New Bow Street Visitor Centre

06 Mar 2017 | 10.44 am

Jameson’s tourist magnet in Smithfield in Dublin 7 has reopened following an €11m facelift. Visitors might need a stiff drink after paying for the pricey new tours of the venue, which range from €18 to €55.

The new look Jameson Distillery Bow St. brand home is being officially opened by Minister Paschal Donohoe today. Three guided tours will be offered in the centre:

+ The Bow St. Experience (€18). A 40-minute tasting tour with a complimentary drink.

+ The Whiskey Makers (€55). A 90-minute tour with a blending exercise and a chance to sample whiskey straight from the cask.

+ The Whiskey Shakers (€55). A 90-minute cocktail masterclass, which also allows participants to sample whiskey straight from the cask.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and CEO of Jameson owners Irish Distillers, said: “We’ve grown up on Bow Street and welcomed over four million whiskey lovers through our doors since the opening of the Old Jameson Distillery brand home in 1997.

“With this latest investment, we place storytelling at the core of the visitor experience, drawing on state of the art technology to bring the 230-year history of Bow Street to life, with a variety of tour options to cater for everyone.”

Ray Dempsey, general manager at the Jameson Smithfield centre, said: “Visitors can look forward to immersive storytelling where they will be invited to touch, smell and most importantly, taste Jameson in the original Bow St. Distillery building.”

Jameson whiskey is one of the most successful Irish-made brands on the global stage, thanks to its careful cultivation by French owners Pernod Ricard. Jameson’s volume growth was 12% to 5.7 million cases for the year to end June 2016, with value growth coming in at 16%, reflecting the brand’s premium nature.

The Old Jameson Distillery in Smithfield attracts 290,000 visitors annually and is among the top ten ranked paying attractions nationwide. The facility was opened in 1997.

Contractors involved with the €11m project include BRC Imagination Arts, a design and production agency specialising in the creation of next generation brand experiences. BRC worked on the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, the Heineken Experience in Amsterdam and the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Dublin’s top tourist attraction.

According to John Carroll, product director with Jameson & Brand Homes and Education, brands like visitor centres because they provide the opportunity to engage with consumers for much longer than a television commercials or a social media communication.

“Unlike interruptive marketing, people choose to visit and pay to experience a brand home,” Carroll explains. “These visitors are primed to receive the brand’s message.”

Another plus is that visitor centres are inherently social. “Families and groups of friends often participate in these experiences together, which significantly improves word of mouth potential. Much of Jameson’s success can be attributed to a strong advocacy base among its target consumers. In the US, Jameson has consistently ranked as a big favourite among bartenders.”

Photo: Ray Dempsey (left), Jameson Distillery, Minister Paschal Donohoe and Carol Quinn, Irish Distillers archivist (Pic: Chris Bellew)