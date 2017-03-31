James Murphy’s Hair Raising Fortune

31 Mar 2017 | 03.55 pm

Galway tenor and entrepreneur James Murphy (55) will be singing all the way to the bank after selling his Viviscal hair brand to a US buyer for €150m. It’s a remarkable deal that illustrates the enduring commercial potential of novel health and beauty supplements for female consumers.

A chartered accountant and part-time singer in the Galway Tenors group, Murphy worked abroad before returning to Ireland in 1991, when he joined fitness products firm BMR Slendertone. Murphy subsequently went out on his own, establishing Irish Response Ltd in 1996.

The company began as a small distribution company but quickly grew as Murphy channelled it into direct consumer sales through database and internet marketing, as well as selling into pharmacy chains and health stores.

Hulevik Trading Ltd, subsequently renamed to Lifes2good Holdings, was incorporated in 2006 and in 2007 Murphy acquired Viviscal. The product has its origins in Finland in the 1980s, where a group of academics commercialised a formula to treat male baldness after noting that the Inuit diet, high in fish and protein, resulted in good hair and skin.

Powdered Shark

The Viviscal concoction includes powdered shark and mollusc bits – ‘AminoMar Marine Complex’ – along with vitamins and minerals, horsetail and seed extracts which are claimed to nourish hair follicles to help maintain healthy hair.

Murphy bought out the UK distributor and then the brand, and relocated production of the hair supplement to Galway. His stroke of genius was to reposition Viviscal as a female hair nourishment that results in ‘thicker, fuller looking hair’. With some justification, Murphy claims to have single-handedly invented the market for female hair-loss prevention, which he says hadn’t been a niche category anywhere in the world before he developed it.

It was a clever repositioning of the product and a largely cosmetic one to boot. The main difference between the male and female versions of Viviscal centres on the mineral supplements – no iron in the male version, flaxseed instead of millet seed etc. The quantity of AminoMar is the same in both, as is the dosage of the fish-protein in the tablets.

Viviscal recommends that its wonder supplement be taken for up to six months, which would cost around €200. Lifes2Good also added a line of hair products to complement the growth supplement, such as shampoos, conditioners, serums and hair filler fibres. A bottle of Viviscal shampoo and conditioner will cost you €24 between them.

American Mainstream

Murphy’s other major achievement with Viviscal was bringing the supplement into the American mainstream, on the shelves of Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Target, CVS and others. With distribution into more than 25,000 stores in the US, Viviscal’s sales have boomed in recent years. That put the product on the radar map of Church & Dwight, a listed US manufacturer of consumer products with annual sales of $3.4 billion that’s best known for baking soda.

Church & Dwight says that Viviscal sales amounted to $44m in 2016, or about 70% of total turnover at Lifes2good Holdings Ltd. Lifes2good’s gross profit margin is also 70%, suggesting that when Church & Dwight bundles Viviscal into its supply chain, the current profit run rate from the product is around $30m a year – which explains the $160m transaction price.

James Murphy didn’t build the Viviscal success story all by himself. Mark Holland, a University of Limerick business studies graduate, ran the Viviscal business in America out of Chicago for the past decade, and was rewarded by being allowed to pay €1.6m for shares in Lifes2good Holdings in 2016. Company chairman Giora Zucker and operations director Tom Tierney are also shareholders, and Murphy owned 84% of the equity as of April 2016.

A new company Viviscal Ltd was formed in January 2015, with Murphy owning 90% of the equity and Lifes2good Holdings the balance. In January 2016, Viviscal Ltd paid Lifes2good €13m for ‘trademark intangible assets from a fellow group company’.

The Viviscal sale proceeds will also cheer the BDO Development Capital Fund, which invested a reported €5m into Lifes2Good in 2015. Advised by Baker Tilly Ryan Glennon, now RSM Ireland, Murphy had previously used BES and EIIS schemes to source expansion capital.

Next Big Thing

The remaining Lifes2good portfolio includes Sonic Chic, a range of toothbrushes, the Micro range of manicure and pedicure products, and Pettura, which could be Murphy’s next big thing. Pettura, launched in 2015, is a good example of Murphy’s niche approach. The brand is aimed at dog owners who take their care responsibilities seriously. Pettura Oral Health Dental Care is a drug-free teeth cleaning gel that’s claimed to prevent canine bad breath and tartar build-up, without brushing.

Pettura Calming, sold as a ‘Dog Anxiety Treatment’, is a liquid that’s sprayed onto the dog’s food. It contains chamomile and ginger extracts, with the latter stated to contain ‘specific compounds that bind to serotonin receptors’, thereby relaxing the hound. Both products sell at $29.99, and completing the Pettura dog range are products for healthy coat and skin, digestive health, and a multi-vitamin liquid to support overall health and wellness. Pettura cynics might have scoffed before, but not now.

