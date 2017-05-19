Italian And Thai Food Tops With Irish Diners

19 May 2017 | 08.41 am

Pasta, risotto or Thai green curry would seem to be among the most popular international dishes for Irish food lovers, according to a new survey. A Taste of Dublin survey on international food choices found that Italian food was the most popular international cuisine in this country (37%), followed by Thai food (35%).

Indian food was the third most popular choice, with more Irish men than women picking food from the sub-continent as their favourite (25% of men, 22% of women). French cuisine was the pick for 16% of Irish audiences, while Mexican was chosen by 14%. Japanese was the next most popular on 12%, followed by Chinese on 11%. These were followed by Lebanese (7%), Vietnamese (6%), Korean (2%) and Nepalese (2%).

The survey of 1,770 people copes ahead of the upcoming Taste of Dublin which will run from June 15 to 18 June in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens. Over 32,000 people are expected to attend, with ‘Flavours of the World’ the theme this year for the capital’s favourite culinary event.

France continues to be the most popular country of origin for Irish wine buyers, according to the survey. One third of people favour French wine when purchasing a bottle. The second most popular country of origin is Spain on 22%, closely followed by Italy on 21%. New Zealand (18%) just edges out Chile (18%) next, with Australia further back on 13% and other locations making up the rest (10%).

Taste of Dublin will feature around 20 Dublin’s restaurants and “the greatest chefs, masterclasses and tastings, plus a huge array of artisan food and drink exhibitors to sample and shop from”, according to the organisers. Among the restaurants providing signature tastes will be Indian chain Jaipur, San Lorenzo and Saba, with a ‘Daily Special’ feature where a pop-up restaurant will operate for one of the four days, featuring Deane’s EIPIC, Ember, Ely and Pickle.

The chefs providing demonstrations include Neven Maguire, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Kevin Dundon. Master chocolatier Stefan Bruderer is attending from Lindt and there will be bread-baking classes by The Natural Bakery.

Event organiser Avril Bannerton said: “We wanted to highlight how outward looking Irish food and drink can be, through our choice of theme for this year’s Taste of Dublin. As well as the many favourite dishes that people have come to know and love, they will also have the chance to taste some new, internationally-inspired flavours of the world, be it a foreign twist on an Irish classic or simply an international favourite cooked by some of the greatest chefs and restaurants operating in this country.”

Tickets are available at the Taste of Dublin website. A standard single ticket starts at €17.50, depending on the day and time, while splurging €64.50 for a VIP ticket will get you into a VIP lounge, plus a glass of Taittinger champagne, a glass of Dublin Amber Pale Ale, and a choccie from Lindt.

The food festival has appointed The Reputations Agency as its PR advisor.