ISME Revamps Its Annual Conference

27 Aug 2017 | 01.31 pm

Small business lobby group ISME is promising more audience interaction at its 2017 annual conference which will take place on Friday, November 3, at the CityWest Hotel in Dublin.

The conference theme is What’s Your Story? – Driving Business Growth Through Storytelling, and the association will be asking businesses to look at their own story to see how it can empower them to grow their business.

CEO Neil McDonnell explained: “We received a strong demand from last year’s delegates to expand on the idea of ‘selling your story,’ so we’ve decided to theme the annual conference around it this year. The most successful companies manage to wrap a story around their brand, one that instantly communicates their message and values to the customer. We will show how SMEs can do this and be just as effective as the big brands.”

Enterprise minister Frances Fitzgerald will open the conference, followed by the keynote speech by Michael Cawley, the Fáilte Ireland chairman and former deputy chief executive at Ryanair. A storytelling workshop led by Cilian Fennell of Stillwater Productions will work with some ISME members and demonstrate how storytelling can help them develop and grow their businesses.

Other speakers include John McGrane, Director General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce discussing Brexit and Siobhan O’Connor of Codex Office Solutions. Breakout sessions are planned on GDPR and Brexit and the event will conclude with a debate about ‘SMEs and New Socialism’ featuring panellists Lorcan Sirr, Mannix Flynn, Susan Hayes, Jim O’Leary and Tom Lyons .

The organisers are also planning around 50 exhibition stands. The conference is sponsored by Zurich, Codex Office Solutions and The Sunday Business Post.

Early bird tickets are priced at €130 plus VAT with discounts for ISME members.

Photo (l-r) Joe Creegan, Zurich; Siobhán Lennon, The Sunday Business Post; Siobhan O’Connor and Neil McDonnell. (Pic: Karen Morgan/Lensmen)