ISME Renews Call For Commercial Rates Overhaul

05 May 2017 | 03.13 pm

One in five SMEs are in line for local authority commercial rates revaluation in the coming months and the majority (61%) of them anticipate a hike in the region of 95%, says ISME.

The business lobby group this week published the results of its local authority commercial rates survey. ISME conducted the survey in the last week two weeks of April, with 1,660 SME respondents nationwide.

The survey posed seven questions, focusing on size, local authority, current rates payment, proposed rates payment, appeals and the possibility of an alternative rates evaluation system.

One-fifth of respondents said they were due a rates revaluation in the next six month, while 63% stated they didn’t know when the next revaluation was due. Of the 20% due for rate revaluation, fewer than one-third expected a decrease in the charge.

ISME also found that businesses in Ulster pay the highest in rates, an average of €20,200, while businesses in Leinster pay the least, with an average of €8,900.

Companies in Dublin City/Dublin County pay on average €14,000 in commercial rates, while firms in Munster pay €10,200. Connaught-based businesses pay €13,350 on average in local commercial rates.

ISME also asked respondents if they would be willing to consider a change to the ARV system (e.g. an annual rate that was 50% based on ARV, and 50% based on business profitability), should the government introduce it. Two-thirds (68%) of respondents said they would like to see such a system introduced, while 32% were opposed to such a change.

Commenting on the survey results, ISME CEO Neil McDonnell (pictured) said: “Rates disproportionately affect small and medium enterprises as, unlike other taxes, they must be paid whether the business is profitable or not.”

He added: ““Businesses understand the need to pay local authority rates to help fund local services, but most of these now attract utility charges (where they are available at all).

“Small business can’t be asked to pick up the tab just because politicians have balked at the water charges issue, or because big rate payers like the ESB have secured large reductions in rateable valuation. It’s time to fundamentally reassess how we charge sensible commercial rates.”