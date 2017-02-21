Irish People Less Active But Spending More On Sports Wear

21 Feb 2017 | 10.39 am

Irish people are spending less time vegetating on couches and watching live sports on TV, but they are also making less of an effort to get up and do some exercise, according to commercial law firm Philip Lee.

The company has just launched its second Philip Lee Sport Report survey, three years after the first report was launched. Conducted for the law firm by Amarach, the report looks at the levels of interest and participation in sport.

It also examines sports-related commitment and spending, as well as exploring the changing landscape of sport sponsorship and advertising.

Among the sport report’s key findings:

2.7 million Irish adults are interested in sport and exercise, while 2.6 million adults participate in sports or other physical activity in Ireland

While the average active adult spends over two hours a week in physical activities such as walking etc. participation has fallen on average by 16 minutes since 2014. Men now spend more time than women on sport and exercise, while older people spend more time than younger people on activity

People in Ireland spend 20% less time watching live sport on TV when compared with 2014. Meanwhile, the average sports fan now spends around €260 per annum on the various matches, heats and finals that attract them, a figure that’s down significantly from an average of €340 in 2014

Walking (55%), fitness (28%) swimming (23%) and running (22%) are the most popular activities — largely unchanged since 2014

44% those polled agreed with the sentiment that Sports Ireland (formally the Irish Sports Council) should reduce its support for the Olympic Council of Ireland considering the ticketing scandal.

The average sports fan spends around €260 per annum on the various matches, heats and finals that attract them. This figure is down from an average of €340 in 2014.

Irish spend on sports gear has increased since 2014, to an average of €195 from €172, on top of their other sports commitments, influenced by the trend of sportswear fashion. Women now outspend men when it comes to sports gear.

Asked how sport should be funded and supported, 64% believed that government funding was the way forward, 53% said sponsorship income while 42% identified revenues from specific taxes on gambling

More than twice as many men (27%) watch sport on TV at least four or more times a week as women do (11%). Those aged 35-44 watch sport on TV the most, while 16-24’s watch it the least.

In terms of time spent watching live sport on TV during the week, the amount of time (in minutes per week) is quite high for some groups, but has dropped for all groups since 2014, with the biggest drop observed in the 25-34 age group, changing from 84 minutes in 2014 to 43 minutes in 2016.

Some 86% of respondents believe that greater participation in sport by children when at school would help reduce the incidence of childhood obesity. Video games and digital devices were blamed as major distractions to activity.

Sponsorship Trends

The report highlights some of the challenges facing ‘first time’ sponsors in a sport that may have a long legacy of previous associations — adding to the barriers sponsors must overcome in terms of association, brand saliency and emotional connection to secure the return on investment they require. Unprompted brand recall is an important barometer for the impact a sponsorship is making on consumer consciousness.

In terms of rugby, Heineken, with a score of 25%, has the highest level of unprompted recall among rugby sponsors, followed by Guinness (14%), Three (13%), Vodafone (8%) and Bank of Ireland (8%).

Soccer (with nearly four in ten adults interested in the game) is an even bigger sponsorship challenge for brands, where fans range from supporters of teams outside Ireland to local clubs and school team. Within that complex hierarchy, the top five brands associated with soccer were Three (14%), Barclays (9%) and Adidas (7%), with Nike, Aviva, Heineken and Carlsberg tied at 5% each.

In Gaelic football, the top five unprompted brands are O’Neill’s (14%), SuperValu (12%), AIG (10%), Guinness (9%) and AIB (8%).

Among hurling fans, those polled in the survey identified two of the current sponsors, Centra and Etihad, taking those brands into the top five responses. The results were Guinness (15%), O’Neill’s (10%), Centra (9%), Etihad (7%), SuperValu and AIB, at 6% each.

The survey for The Philip Lee Sport Report II was conducted in October 2016 among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults.

Commenting on the findings, Philip Lee, managing partner of Philip Lee Solicitors, said: “Sport is a big business worth billions to the Exchequer annually, playing its part in the creation of jobs and revenue for the economy.

“Our latest survey reflects the stark reality that while we’re spending more money with the sport business — (€2.5bn in 2016 vs €2.4bn in 2014) — as citizens, we’re spending less time on sports and activity. That clearly presents challenges for the future, particularly around government policy and the promotion of sport, in addition to physical well-being and the general health of the nation.”

Photo: (l-r) Philip Lee; Sarah Keane, OCI; John Treacy, Sport Ireland; and Ruairi Barclay (front)