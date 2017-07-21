Irish Life Staff Abseiling Raises €70,000

21 Jul 2017 | 12.35 pm

Irish Life staffers have raised €35,000 for CMRT Crumlin and MS Ireland today by abseiling down nine floors from the roof of Irish Life’s building on Abbey Street.

The company said that 113 employees took part in the abseiling and their fund-raising of €35,000 was matched by the company, giving a total donation of €70,000 to be split between the two charities.

Each year, two charities are nominated by Irish Life employees, often with very personal connections. Since 1995, Irish Life Staff Charities has raised over €2 million for various national and international charities.

In 2016, the chosen charities were The Down Syndrome Centre and The Laura Brennan Charitable Trust. The final donation in 2016 to each charity was €172,000.

Chief executive David Harney commented: “The spirit of serving the communities in which we’re based and supporting those in need is a key part of our Irish Life culture. I’m proud to lead a team that really gets behind this initiative each year, giving their time, energy and support in a way that makes a real difference.”