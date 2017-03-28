Irish Life To Fund City Quay Office Block

28 Mar 2017 | 12.27 pm

Irish Life is to fund the €125m development of 13-18 City Quay in Dublin’s docklands, in a deal it has made with City Development Fund, a sub-fund of Targeted Investment Opportunities. When completed, Irish Life will take full ownership of the 118,000 sq. ft building, which has already been let to accountancy firm Grant Thornton.

Targeted Investment Opportunities, or TIO, is a collaboration between American vulture fund Oaktree Capital, NAMA, and local construction firm Bennett Construction. City Development Fund is active in the development of several developments in docklands and trades as The Reveal Developments.

Last year, the company built and sold 8 Hanover Quay, the European headquarters of AirBnB .This was the first major let in the South Docks area during the current development cycle, with the Grant Thornton pre-letting on City Quay the second. Other TIO projects include 5 Hanover Quay, a 160,000 sq. ft. office building due for completion in early 2018, and 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, a 100,000 sq. ft. office and residential building including 72 apartments.

TIO chairman Justin Bickle, who is also managing director of Oaktree, said: “The pre-let to Grant Thornton and pre-funding agreement with Irish Life is further evidence of the strong fundamentals in the Dublin office market. We have invested significant capital in Irish real estate in the past five years and continue to believe in Ireland’s economic growth prospects and job creation opportunities.”

Irish Life has been active in the Irish market over the last four years, acquiring €1 billion worth of direct property. This latest acquisition follows Irish Life’s purchase of Velasco on Grand Canal Street, due for completion soon. TIO was represented by Fergus O’Farrell of Savills Ireland, while Johnny Horgan of CBRE acted on behalf of Irish Life.