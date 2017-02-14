Irish Life Expanding Dundalk Call Centre

14 Feb 2017 | 01.15 pm

Irish Life is to build a new customer service centre in Dundalk, running to 45,000 sq ft of office space, to accommodate its existing 160 staff at Finnabair Business Park in the Co Louth town and provide for future expansion.

The company, part of the global Great-West Lifeco group of companies, has operated a customer service centre in Dundalk since 2002. The new site area extends to 1.6 hectares with an office size of 45,000 sq ft which will accommodate omni-channel customer service contacts in an open plan space over three floors, including associated car parking, bicycle parking and landscaping. A planning application will be submitted to Louth County Council in the coming weeks.

Chief executive David Harney said: “We are delighted to make this expansion announcement, which reinforces our continued commitment to the local area and our employees based in Dundalk. As one of Ireland’s largest employers, this commitment to a new premises demonstrates our investment in the future of service operations in the area as we continue to grow our pension, investment and health businesses.

“The expansion of our operations in Dundalk is an indication of our future growth strategy for the company, in keeping with our ambitious plans for 2017 and beyond. A new and larger premises for our Customer Service Centre also reflects our continued customer-first focus, which is a core element of our business.”

It is expected that work on the new building will start later this year, and will be completed in 2018.

Photo: David Harney (right) with Michael Gaynor, President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, and Fergus Dowd, Property Manager Irish Life. (Photo: Arthur Carron)