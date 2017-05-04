E-Commerce Revenue Surged In 2016

04 May 2017 | 09.52 am

Online retail and travel merchants who are clients of digital agency Wolfgang Digital enjoyed 45% growth in online revenue in 2016. Its 2016 Online Economy study estimates that its retailer clients enjoyed 24% growth while revenues for travel and hospitality related websites surged by 79%.

The claims are made on the basis of data from e-commerce sites taking part in the study in the retail and travel verticals, with a combined revenue of almost €300m in 2016. However, they represent only 3% of Ireland’s total e-commerce spend. The agency said that average figures were used to ensure websites with larger turnover didn’t skew the findings.

Other findings in the report show that the share of retail revenue coming from shoppers outside of Ireland declined sharply, from 36% in 2015 to 19% in 2016 due to the fall in the value of sterling against the euro.

Wolfgang Digital estimates that 45% of website traffic is on mobile phones, 42% on desktop and 13% on tablet. Alan Coleman (pictured), CEO of Wolfgang Digital, commented: “Irish e-commerce websites once again showed extraordinary levels of revenue growth in 2016. As the €153bn UK market e-commerce market becomes less accessible to Irish e-commerce websites, the €500bn European market has to become a priority.