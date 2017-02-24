Irish Distillers Launches New Premium Whiskeys

24 Feb 2017 | 12.22 pm

New pencil shavings, fresh rain on pine and endless dark wood – an obscure haiku? No; they are some of the suggested tasting notes for a high-end new whiskey range launched by Irish Distillers.

The ‘Method and Madness’ range comprises “experimental super premium whiskeys designed to push the boundaries of Irish whiskey”, according to Irish Distillers.

The range is launching with four Irish whiskeys:

+ A single grain Irish whiskey finished in virgin Spanish oak, with an RRP of €49;

+ A single pot still Irish whiskey finished in French Chestnut, for €69;

+ A single malt Irish whiskey enhanced with French Limousin Oak, priced at €79

+ A 31-year-old single cask, single grain limited edition, bottled at cask strength, with a price tag of €1,500.

The first three whiskeys will be available from this month, while the limited edition variety will go on sale from April 2017.

Karen Cotter, who joined Irish Distillers as a graduate distiller in 2012, said: “Method and Madness is a great opportunity for myself and the team to work closely with and learn from the whiskey masters. Our micro distillery in Midleton will act as an experimental hub, enabling us to trial and test new spirit types, followed by ageing in new cask types.

“The process will see new Method and Madness releases but also others that may never see the light of day. It’s a really exciting project to be involved with.”

Brendan Buckley, global innovation and prestige whiskeys director at Irish Distillers, added: “We are constantly searching for new ways to bring Irish whiskey to a wider audience.

“Jameson has been the iconic brand which has led the way, supported by niche connoisseur brands such as Redbreast, The Spot Range and Midleton Very Rare. With Method and Madness, we are able to not only create an outlet for our whiskey makers to really experiment but also to create a uniquely original brand which will pique the interest of spirits drinkers throughout the world.”

Photo: Brian Nation, master distiller, and Karen Cotter, apprentice distiller, Irish Distillers (Pic: Barry Cronin)