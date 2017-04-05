Irish Digital Ad Spend Soars To €445m

05 Apr 2017 | 08.42 am

Spending on digital advertising grew by 31% in 2016, reaching a record total of €445m in the year. Mobile ad spend grew fastest to 63% higher than in 2015 and now amounts to 52% of the total spent.

That’s according to the latest figures from IAB Ireland and PwC, which indicate that mobile spending exceeded desktop ad spending by €17m, with mobile pulling €231m in revenue compared with desktop’s €214m.

Among the various forms of digital advertising, display advertising had the highest growth rate (44%), representing €197m in revenue for 2016. However, paid-for-search advertising remains the dominant digital format with a 49% share of spending (€219m), 25% higher than in 2015. Classified advertising online holds a 6% share of the total, at €29m.

Display includes social media and video advertising, which grew by 133% and 91% respectively, to €114m and €47m. For the first time, participants reported that the percentage of display ad spend being traded programmatically in the Irish market amounted to 33% of expenditure. That means trading using automated processes and systems in the buying and selling of advertising.

The fact that 80% of adults now use smartphones largely explains the growth in digital spending, especially on mobile advertising, and 61% of adults spend more than four hours each week viewing video streaming content. Video’s appeal to advertisers was enhanced by figures that show almost a quarter of viewers (24%) visit a brand’s website after seeing a video ad, and 20% search online for the specific brand.

PwC forecasts that digital advertising spending will grow at 16.5% a year up to 2020, while media agency Carat predicts 17% growth for 2017, some points ahead of Core Media’s figure of 13.5%.

IAB chief executive Suzanne McElligott said: “Digital is now recognised as the number one advertising channel in the Irish market. With this remarkable growth over recent years, the digital advertising industry is entering a phase of maturity and this brings recognition of responsibility to both consumers and advertisers.”

Nuala Nic Ghearailt of PwC added: “The digital advertising sector in Ireland continues to show very strong growth, with mobile clearly outstripping desktop spend. The main areas of growth are coming from search, native, social media and video advertising.”

Methodology

Twenty seven online publishers participated in the study, many of whom represent multiple websites. Other participants include sales houses and advertising networks.

Participating publishers were selected on the basis of traffic data and market knowledge. PwC/IAB estimates that its study accounts for 90% of online adspend. Reported figures are not adjusted to account for other organisations that have not participated.

Adspend revenue is drawn up on the basis of actual figures provided by study participants and all data was provided to PwC on a confidential basis. The data is prepared by PwC based on the figures provided by participants, which have not been verified or audited by PwC.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn do not publish their earnings from Irish advertisers. Instead PwC in conjunction with IAB created an independent estimate of their revenues from Irish advertisers and agencies, by extrapolating from spend data provided directly by a representative sample of their clients.

RTÉ does not submit data to the IAB PwC Adspend Study, RTÉ’s digital adspend, as reported in RTÉ’s most recent annual report, is included in the study.