Irish Design Collection Wins US Award

23 Aug 2017 | 04.45 pm

A curated collection of Irish designers and makers has picked up a gong in the Accent on Design Awards at the NY Now trade show in New York.

The Design Ireland booth (pictured), which features a curated collection of the work of seven Irish designers and makers, has been seen by visitors from all 50 US states and more than 80 countries worldwide since the show opened in New York on Sunday, August 20.

Design Ireland is a premium brand created by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland to showcase Irish design and craft.

Karen Hennessy, chief executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, said that the council was honoured to receive the prominent award. “Winning Best Curation is a great endorsement of the Design Ireland brand’s aesthetic and the work of the team in presenting the collections of the selected designers,” she added.

“We look forward to seeing commercial opportunities unfold for the seven leading Irish brands presented at the show, each of which has the ambition and capability to export and a strong product offering for international buyers.”

The Design Ireland booth featured Irish brands Arran Street East, Avoca Woollen Mills, Bunny & Clyde, Field Apothecary, J. HILL’s Standard, STABLE of Ireland and Diem Pottery.

Each of the seven brands is also featured on DesignIreland.ie, the online platform developed by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.