Ireland’s Population Is Now 4,762,000

06 Apr 2017 | 02.31 pm

The population of Ireland increased by almost almost 4% to 4,761,865 people between April 2011 and April 2016, the Central Statistics Office has announced in its first set of summary results after processing data from Census 2016.

The exact increase was 3.8% or 173,613 individuals in the five years, with the total number of non-nationals falling to 11.6% of the total, or 535,475 people. That’s the first decline in the category since the CSO started asking the question in 2002.

The number of people with dual-Irish nationality more than doubled in the period, from 48,879 to 104,784 people.

The first stage summary, as well as detailing the overall change in population, provides summary results on age profile, marital status, families, nationality, Irish language, foreign languages, religion and housing.

Senior statistician Deirdre Cullen said: “This publication is the first of a series of 13 reports on Census 2016 that are due to be published this year. As well as the two summary reports, the CSO will publish 11 thematic profile releases, each of which will explore separate topics such as housing, the homeless, religion, disability and carers in greater detail. Together, these will provide a comprehensive demographic and socio-economic profile of Ireland in April 2016.”

Today’s full report is available on the CSO website and is accompanied by interactive web tables which allow users to search and download the data using a range of criteria including geographic area.

One significant highlight is that the average age has risen to 37.4 years from 36.1 years, driven by an increase in the older demographics. The number of males aged 65 plus increased by 22% to 296,837 while females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7% to 340,730. This is a trend that is expected to continue, especially as the average number of children per family has stayed the same at 1.38.

This census was the first to record same-sex civil partnerships and marital status, with 6,034 same-sex couples declaring marriage, of whom 3,442 were male couples and 2,592 female, and a further 4,226 persons in same-sex civil partnerships.

Dublin Migration

Business lobby group Ibec said it is worried about the continued internal migration of population from west to east. Policy director Fergal O’Brien commented: “Our growing population is putting additional pressure on provision of public services. This affects our global quality of life ranking and our ability to compete for inward investment. It must be addressed urgently with a significant ramping up of investment from government in public infrastructure.

“The population of Dublin city and suburbs increased by 5.6%, indicating a growing share of the population living in the capital. Government must invest in affordable housing, transport networks, and roads so that Dublin can compete globally as a top location in which to do business.

“In contrast, the population of rural areas increased by just 2%. The Western region in particular is ageing and putting pressure on key services, and too many young people have left the region over the course of the recession. In our submission on the National Planning Framework, we urge government to address this growing inequality in Ireland’s economic recovery. If we want our regions to prosper and thrive in years to come, and for businesses to create quality jobs, now is the time for government to invest in the infrastructure needs of the regions.”

310,000 Private Tenants

The Census report also confirms the continued expansion of the rented sector in Ireland. In total 497,111 households were renting on Census night last April, up 22,323 from the 2011 figure. Of these 309,728 were renting from a private landlord – an increase on the 2011 figure and a total that matches very closely with the 312,200 estimate previously highlighted by Savills.

Dr John McCartney, Director of Research at Savills,commented: “The data corroborates our conclusion that, far from contracting, the private rented sector is expanding. The number of people living in rented accommodation is growing as is the number of rented properties. Ireland’s young demographic, along with high house prices and tight mortgage lending, have driven this demand for rented property. And with yields on residential property averaging 6.3% (compared with the average deposit rate of 1.08%) cash investors are more than happy to play the role of landlords”.

Despite the recent restriction of rental growth to 4% per annum in designated pressure zones, Savills says that high starting yields, the expectation of continued low interest rates, and prospects of strong capital appreciation as house price inflation takes off again, mean that investors will remain active in the market.