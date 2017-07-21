Ireland Retains Top Ten Rank For Reputability

21 Jul 2017 | 09.29 am

Ireland has again been ranked in the world’s top ten most reputable nations, but dropped a place in the final placing, according to The Reputations Agency.

The agency’s annual Country RepTrak report surveyed the general public across the G8 nations regarding their thoughts on the reputability of 55 countries.

Last year, Ireland entered the top ten rankings for the first time in ninth position. This year, it has fallen one position to tenth place but improved its reputation score. Canada, with a RepTrak Pulse score of 82.8 out of 100 (the indicator that quantifies esteem, admiration and good image that a country evokes) is the nation with the world’s best reputation, according to the study.

Ireland improved its score by 3.3 points, increasing from a score of 74.1 out of 100 in 2016 to a score of 77.4 in 2017 — its highest recorded score so far.

The global study measures the reputation of the 55 countries based on the evaluation of 17 attributes grouped into the three dimensions that drive a country’s reputation: Appealing Environment (with a 38% reputation weighting), Effective Government (37%), and Advanced Economy (25%).

The study, which took place in March 2017, consists of more than 39,000 ratings by G8 citizens. The top ten table looks like this:

In 2017, Greece’s reputation has seen the biggest improvement (+14.3%), followed by the United Arab Emirates (+13.6%), and Egypt (+10.7%). On the other hand, the United States (-8.1%), Russia (-6.4%), and Nigeria (-5.4%) show the most diminished reputations.

Donald Trump’s presidency isn’t helping the US’s global reputability. The country is not only experiencing the worst reputation loss in terms of percentage, but also in terms of ranking index positions, dropping from 28th in 2016 to 38th in 2017.

Brexit has also dented the UK’s reputation score, which sank five places in the ranking index, from 13th in 2016 to 18th in 2017. According to The Reputations Agency, consequences of Brexit are mostly impacting supportive behaviours towards the country, with significant drops in “invest”, “work” and “buy”. In contrast, the UK’s internal reputation improved by 7.5%.

The lowest rated countries in this year’s study are Iraq (28.3), Iran (32.8), Pakistan (37.3), Nigeria (38.8) and Russia (40.3).

Commenting on the findings, Niamh Boyle (pictured), managing director at The Reputations Agency, said that as competition intensifies internationally, a country’s reputation matters more than ever.

“It is encouraging to see Ireland consolidate its strong global reputation in this year’s study. Attracting foreign direct investment, tourists, high-skilled workers and international students are all facilitated by having a strong country reputation,” she added.

“In addition, the G8 countries are important trading partners and sources of revenue for Ireland. Therefore, improving our reputation scores amongst people from these nations helps us promote Irish products abroad and is very positive for our economy.”