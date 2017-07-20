Ireland Up To Sixth In Global Competitiveness Ranking

20 Jul 2017 | 09.17 am

International competitiveness has improved over the year, according to the latest scorecard from the National Competitiveness Council, with economic growth, improved public finances, trade performance and a strong labour market performance all contributing.

The NCC’s Competitiveness Scorecard 2017 provides a statistical assessment of Ireland’s competitiveness performance compared with a range of countries that we compete with for trade and investment, and shows that Ireland moved from seventh to sixth place in the annual World Competitiveness Yearbook 2017.

The scorecard’s key findings are:

Improved competitiveness performance over the period 2011-2017 has been central to the recovery in employment and economic growth. The report concludes that the drivers of growth are becoming more balanced. While exports remain the key contributor, export growth and the composition of goods exported from Ireland has become increasingly concentrated. World Competitiveness Yearbook Since 2011, Ireland’s relative international competitiveness as measured by a range of international indices has improved. Ireland moved from seventh to sixth in 2017 in the IMD’s rankings , and from 24th to 23rd in the WEF Global Competitiveness Report. In addition, the World Bank’s most recent Doing Business report shows Ireland is now ranked 18th out of 190 countries. The sustainability of growth and improvements in living standards is under serious and imminent threat if we do not redouble our efforts to improve our competitive position relative to other countries. Careful management of the public finances within the EU budgetary guidelines will remain a challenge, particularly in light of the need to address growing infrastructure and funding deficits, and to ensure that the economy does not overheat. Ireland’s exposure related to the concentration of corporation tax receipts among a very small cohort of firms remains a risk and it is essential that the tax base is broadened in line with the OECD tax hierarchy for growth. In terms of the business environment, Irish income and corporate tax rates remain competitive but international competition is increasing. Conditions for enterprise have improved, as evidenced in Ireland’s improved performance measured by such metrics as business efficiency, economic performance and government efficiency. Irish firms continue to face higher interest rates and greater volatility in rates than competitors abroad. Irish interest rates on business loans have been consistently higher than equivalent euro area rates. Labour productivity performance is strong in an international context. However, Ireland’s performance has been greatly influenced by shifts in the composition of employment and the influence of a number of high value added sectors on output. The effects of corporate restructuring, including the relocation of firms with significant IP assets and aircraft leasing, led to noteworthy increases in total output and hence labour productivity, particularly in 2015. In terms of physical and knowledge infrastructure, Gross Fixed Capital Expenditure continues to recover. However, current levels of investment will be insufficient to meet emerging needs. Public investment (2.4% of GDP) remains below the euro area average (2.7%) and inadequate capital investment will damage competitiveness and adversely impact future growth. Delivering the level of investment required over the medium to long term is a fundamental challenge to enhancing competitiveness. Ireland’s knowledge base represents important competitiveness strength. The output from formal education of third level and STEM graduates is among the highest in the OECD. Of concern, however, are the GDP spend per capita on tertiary education, the high proportion of the labour force not in employment, education or training and low levels of lifelong learning. Levels of investment in R&D as a percentage of GNP remain low. Ireland remains an expensive location to do business — its price profile is described as ‘High cost, rising slowly’. The return to economic growth has resulted in price pressures emerging with regard to labour, property, insurance and business services costs. Employment growth is strong and total employment is still below pre-crisis levels. Long term unemployment and youth unemployment levels are declining, but remain high. Ensuring skills and labour market mismatches do not grow, and aligning labour market needs with education and training output, remain critical to competitiveness.

The report concludes, however, that a number of downside risks persist. Factors weakening our competitiveness include a high cost base, dependence on a narrow range of exporting sectors, a series of labour market challenges, infrastructural bottlenecks and relatively weak productivity performance in many sectors.