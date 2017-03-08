‘Ireland Connected’ To Counter Brexit Impact

08 Mar 2017 | 11.35 am

The Taoiseach and three ministers marched forth today to launch a new government trade strategy aimed at countering possible negative effects of Brexit and swelling the value of indigenous exports to €26 billion by 2020.

Enda Kenny, Charlie Flanagan, Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Shane Ross will sit on the Cabinet Committee on Economy, Trade and Jobs which will oversee the plan, Ireland Connected: Trading and Investing in a Dynamic World.

The key targets of the strategy are:

Increase indigenous exports, including food, to reach €26 billion by 2020 — up by 26% from 2015

Generate 30,000 more jobs in tourism by 2020 and €5 billion in overseas tourism revenues by 2025

Secure 900 new foreign direct investments in the period 2015-2019

Increase international student numbers by 27% to reach 176,500 by the academic year 2019/2020

Intensify and diversify 80% of indigenous export growth to 2020 outside the UK market and maintain exports of at least €7.5 billion to the UK

Increase investment in developing innovative products, services and solutions by 50% in Irish-owned enterprises, to reach an annual R&D spend of €1.25 billion

Increase the number of Irish owned companies of scale by 30% so that a greater number exceed turnover thresholds of €3m, €20m and €100m

An uplift of 25% spend in the economy from Enterprise Ireland-supported companies, and a 20% uplift from IDA Ireland supported entities.

Enda Kenny said: “Brexit has the potential to reshape Ireland’s enterprise and export strategy for decades. Ireland’s immediate priority will be to further diversify and intensify our engagement with non-UK markets, with a particular emphasis on the Eurozone.”

Charlie Flanagan added: “We have to ramp up efforts to deepen our presence in traditional markets and diversify our market reach. As we search for market intensification and diversification, it is all the more critical that we do so in a cohesive and coherent way across government. ‘Ireland Connected’ not only provides a clear strategy for us to achieve these goals but a statement of purpose reaffirming that we are an outward-looking country, strongly committed to international trade and the highest regulatory standards.”

Shane Ross said government will support the tourism sector to reduce dependence on the British market with increased marketing focus on North America, Mainland Europe and new and developing markets.”

Photo: Enda Kenny (right) with ministers Charlie Flanagan and Mary Mitchell O’Connor. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)