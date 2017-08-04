iPad Fans Have Reason To Upgrade

04 Aug 2017 | 11.29 am

Apple iPad enthusiasts may finally have a reason to upgrade with the release of the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The long-standing regular iPad model has a 9.7-inch screen (measured diagonally) and has served users well. Until now, the only upgrade option was the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which most iPad fans reckoned wasn’t worth the hefty price tag, given that the whole point about the iPad is that you can use it comfortably in bed.

As the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is only marginally bigger than the existing model, and will deliver a Netflix movie experience that is just that little bit better, then iPad fans may be tempted to upgrade. The latest model reduces the borders by nearly 40% for a compact package that weighs the same as the regular iPad and has much the same footprint.

The 10.5 Pro is quicker too, with 30% faster CPU performance, and the 12/7 megapixel cameras are the same as in the iPhone 7.

Capacity options are 64GB (€608 plus VAT), 256GB (€690) and 512GB (€869). Another come-on from Apple is the launch of iOS 11 in the autumn. Apple says the new operating system will provide more stylus functionality and change how people use the iPad in the future.

For iPad newbies, the regular 9.7-inch model is now outstanding value, at €340 plus VAT for 32GB (way too small) and €421 for 128GB.

In the three-month period April to June 2017, Apple sold 11,420,000 iPads, a year-on-year volume increase of 15%. The revenue increase from those sales was 2%, indicating that prices have been cut to boost the device’s appeal.