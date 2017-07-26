IP Telecom And Goldstar Telecom Ink Three Year Deal

26 Jul 2017 | 12.20 pm

Dublin-based VoIP provider IP Telecom has signed a three-year wholesale deal with Goldstar Telecom in Cork, worth in the region of €500,000.

Goldstar provides a range of telephony solutions directly in the Munster area and nationwide through its partner network. IP Telecom has worked with GoldStar Telecom since 2012 and the new deal will see it continuing to provide GoldStar with wholesale voice traffic, number porting and provisioning.

IP Telecom was founded in 2010 and has over 20,000 network end points across thousands of businesses in Ireland. The company has invested significantly in developing its own cloud-based telephone system, which included recently installing point of presence (PoP) architecture into the BT data centre in City West Business Park.

Established in 1987, GoldStar Telecom is the Irish sole distributor for Ericsson LG iPECS PBX and iPECS Cloud. GoldStar works with SMEs, hotels, hospitals and call centres, catering for companies with up to 2,400 users.

Anthony Tattan, commercial director of IP Telecom, said that his company was delighted to extend its relationship with GoldStar Telecom. “They have been advocates of IP Telecom since 2012 and our partnership is based strongly on very similar work ethics and practices,” he added.

Liam Tracey, director of GoldStar Telecom, said that as a result of the IP Telecom deal, his firm can now roll out its new CloudVoice Service, which delivers on-premise and cloud solutions to its partner network and direct customers.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating our 30th year in business this year, and with key partnerships with companies like IP Telecom, I’m extremely excited about the next 30 years,” Tracey continued.

Photo: Anthony Tattan (right) from IP Telecom and Liam Tracey from GoldStar Telecom